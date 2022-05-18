Today the House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today on “abortion access and care,” though the use of the word “care” is certainly not accurate.

We told you earlier about Rep. Mike Johnson’s questions for one pro-abortion witness at the hearing: “How does one qualify as fully human? What makes a human being?”

The answer? “What makes a person a human being is them being born…That’s why we have birthdays.”

Moving on with today’s surreal lessons in “science,” Rep. Dan Bishop asked another pro-abortion witness if men can get pregnant and have babies. Her answer was “yes”:

.@RepDanBishop: "Do you believe…that men can get pregnant and have abortions?" Democrat abortion witness: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/GvA7SxUS21 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2022

Witness is activist working to 'advance reproductive justice.' https://t.co/f73VEYvyhr — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 18, 2022

Wait, now we’re confused…

There goes abortion as a woman's issue. https://t.co/7FzlM7REDB — Kim Ketola (@kimketola) May 18, 2022

Somebody didn’t tell the Democrats that men can have babies and abortions because their bill to attempt to work around a potential overturning of Roe v. Wade was called the “Women’s Health Protection Act.”

Can Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson find out if that witness is a biologist and therefore qualified to answer that question?

The free RNC ads just keep coming. — SrirachaPool (@SrirachaPool) May 18, 2022

Yes they do!

