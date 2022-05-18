The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today on “abortion access and care” (if you can actually call abortion “care,” which you can’t).

One of the experts committee members heard from is Dr. Yashica Robinson, a board member of Physicians for Reproductive Health. And Louisiana GOP Rep. Mike Johnson had a couple of quick questions for her: “How does one fully qualify as human? What makes a human being?”

Presumably Dr. Robinson would’ve assumed that questions like these might come up during the hearing and she would’ve taken the time necessary to prepare her answers. But if she actually did take that time, you’d never know it, because this is what she said to Rep. Johnson:

“That’s why we have birthdays.”

Dr. Yashica Robinson is a physician. That means she went to medical school. That means that, ostensibly at least, she is a woman of science.

But we fail to see anything remotely scientific about her definition of what makes a human being.

She must’ve taken a wrong turn at Albuquerque.

If there’s a silver lining to that spectacle, it’s this:

Dems could be grateful that Ralph Northam set the bar so low.

If they were honest, they would.

