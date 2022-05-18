The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today on “abortion access and care” (if you can actually call abortion “care,” which you can’t).

One of the experts committee members heard from is Dr. Yashica Robinson, a board member of Physicians for Reproductive Health. And Louisiana GOP Rep. Mike Johnson had a couple of quick questions for her: “How does one fully qualify as human? What makes a human being?”

Presumably Dr. Robinson would’ve assumed that questions like these might come up during the hearing and she would’ve taken the time necessary to prepare her answers. But if she actually did take that time, you’d never know it, because this is what she said to Rep. Johnson:

.@RepMikeJohnson: "How does one qualify as fully human? What makes a human being?" Dem pro-abortion witness: "What makes a person a human being is them being born…That's why we have birthdays." pic.twitter.com/2QgARHliyQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2022

“That’s why we have birthdays.”

“That’s why we have birthdays,” is quite the logic… https://t.co/e9UWKWJ8a5 — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) May 18, 2022

Dr. Yashica Robinson is a physician. That means she went to medical school. That means that, ostensibly at least, she is a woman of science.

But we fail to see anything remotely scientific about her definition of what makes a human being.

How does she arrive at this rationale? https://t.co/qNXu4MMx7F — Black Parent's Guide To Classical Education (@A_Allen_Jr) May 18, 2022

She must’ve taken a wrong turn at Albuquerque.

She's saying it's not a human being one day before being born. https://t.co/gj8NEUpwMx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2022

By this logic, anything born is a human. Cats. Dogs. Monkeys. Spiders. You name it. If it’s alive, it has a birthday, therefore they’re “fully human.” https://t.co/yeqEo4hdvG — Beth Baumann (@eb454) May 18, 2022

If there’s a silver lining to that spectacle, it’s this:

well, my expectations for dems are low on this subject, but at least, the child is allowed to be born with this standard. slightly better than the ralph northam statements. https://t.co/aL9jyv4cNN — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) May 18, 2022

Dems could be grateful that Ralph Northam set the bar so low.

If they were honest, they would.

This is why they need Roe. They will get smoked having to embrace and campaign on this and they know it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2022

