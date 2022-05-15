The Women’s March is promising a “Summer of Rage” all summer long, “culminating in a Women’s Convention in Houston, Texas” to protest the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade:

From Reuters:

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) – Thousands of abortion rights supporters rallied across the United States on Saturday, angered by the prospect that the Supreme Court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide a half century ago.

The protests kicked off what organizers predict will be a “summer of rage” ignited by the May 2 disclosure of a draft opinion showing the court’s conservative majority ready to reverse the 1973 ruling that established a woman’s constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy.

“Breaking” news lol:

And we expect this will come up before the convention:

Does this mean no sammiches?

And these new marches go anything like the one after the bad orange man was inaugurated, there will be memes. Lots and lots of memes:

Violent rhetoric alert:

Now, will this be more or less ragey than 2020’s Summer of Rage?

Because, we saw how 2020 went and we would not like to repeat that, please:

And we can’t wait for CNN’s “Mostly Peaceful Summer of Rage”:

***

