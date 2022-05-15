The Women’s March is promising a “Summer of Rage” all summer long, “culminating in a Women’s Convention in Houston, Texas” to protest the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade:

Our Summer of Rage is officially beginning. We’re prepared to rage for Roe all summer, culminating in a Women’s Convention in Houston, Texas. We won’t rest until abortion rights are protected. Learn more about our Women’s Convention here: https://t.co/Faa6lnGu7k https://t.co/1GVANPP79b — Women's March (@womensmarch) May 15, 2022

From Reuters:

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) – Thousands of abortion rights supporters rallied across the United States on Saturday, angered by the prospect that the Supreme Court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide a half century ago. The protests kicked off what organizers predict will be a “summer of rage” ignited by the May 2 disclosure of a draft opinion showing the court’s conservative majority ready to reverse the 1973 ruling that established a woman’s constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy.

“Breaking” news lol:

And we expect this will come up before the convention:

hey @womensmarch — before you get to all the "rage," can you give us a definition for "woman?" Thanks! https://t.co/gk4gzZtH37 — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 15, 2022

Does this mean no sammiches?

So does this mean I'm not getting my sammich? https://t.co/Rg1b67OkxE — Ultra Secret Amish Man (@AmishSecreto) May 15, 2022

And these new marches go anything like the one after the bad orange man was inaugurated, there will be memes. Lots and lots of memes:

Make Scream At the Sky Great Again pic.twitter.com/fzJREtXGxo — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 15, 2022

Violent rhetoric alert:

read the room. poor choice of language given the violence of late. https://t.co/mbjF8TYent — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) May 15, 2022

Now, will this be more or less ragey than 2020’s Summer of Rage?

Gonna be tough to top 2020's Summer of Rage, but let's see what you got. https://t.co/QHBv6Cjq5Z — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 15, 2022

Because, we saw how 2020 went and we would not like to repeat that, please:

But be careful with that violent rhetoric. 🙄 https://t.co/GQyEcjfNEN — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 15, 2022

And we can’t wait for CNN’s “Mostly Peaceful Summer of Rage”:

Here comes the mostly peaceful “Summer of Rage” https://t.co/oDU27ae34p — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 15, 2022

