Today the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on “abortion access and care,” though as we’ve previously said, the use of the word “care” is certainly not accurate.

Pro-abortion witnesses were being asked questions today, and if you’re wondering how things went, Rep. Dan Bishop asked an activist if men can get pregnant and have abortions, and the answer was “yes.” So much science!

Also at the hearing Rep. Mike Johnson asked Dr. Yashica Robinson, a board member of Physicians for Reproductive Health, how “one qualifies for being human,” and her answer was certainly not unexpected but sufficiently disgusting nonetheless.

When it came time for Dr. Robinson’s line of questioning from Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, some “inflammatory language” was alleged after the congressman pointed out… well, the reality:

.@RepChipRoy just confronted an abortion doctor with the realities of the abortions that she has performed. Watch her get offended and accuse Rep. Roy of using "inflammatory language." pic.twitter.com/uKQfMZadbM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2022

The doctor might know Rep. Roy was dealing with reality, but she certainly didn’t want anybody else watching the hearing to know it.

the left always gets upset when you confront them with the truth. https://t.co/HHuZBnaCC3 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 18, 2022

She certainly didn’t seem to appreciate Rep. Roy’s reality check.

"Inflammatory language" – heh. The truth of your MURDER SERVICE doesn't sound nice, does it? "Care" is also a lie. https://t.co/3k8yDOBHmy — Raeha💙 (@chuckthegirl5) May 18, 2022

Reality bites when an honest answer is bad PR. https://t.co/qLkBPHU79l — Brian Bierman (@BrianBierman) May 18, 2022

That’s the case for so many leftist positions.

