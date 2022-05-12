The Pro-Choice Caucus sent around “messaging materials” with new talking points for “Abortion Do’s and Don’ts” and, well, they’re pretty freaking stupid.

Here’s the list:

NEW: The Pro Choice Caucus has just sent out messaging materials to House Dems on Roe draft. One of the recommendations: Don't use "choice." pic.twitter.com/nqVA8W1nWT — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) May 12, 2022

First up, “safe, legal, and rare” is now a “don’t”?

"Safe, legal, and rare" is bad messaging, apparently https://t.co/ckGcxSVmiR — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) May 12, 2022

Apprently so!

Notable: Some of this is what abortion-rights Democrats have been pushing for years. The party, for instance, dropped the Clinton "safe, legal and rare" language from the Dem party platform in 2012. It has a long backstory >> https://t.co/TvJFz38C3O — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) May 12, 2022

“Safe, legal, and a rite of passage” is next:

They don't want it to be rare anymore. https://t.co/UpeOcxKczd — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 12, 2022

Ka-ching!

People get paid to do this? https://t.co/zrss8wwx12 — craasch – author of "Imperfect Union" (@craasch) May 12, 2022

And House Dems have already adopted the switch from “choice” to “decision,” as in they’re now chanting “my body, my decision”:

Noticed that the House Dem women chanted “my body, my decision” on the walk to the Senate, instead of the more common “my body, my choice.” Why? Talking points! They found messaging gurus who think “choice” is a risky word. https://t.co/83rKOKQUxm — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 12, 2022

So, will the “Pro-Choice Caucus” change its name, too?

Pro-Choice Caucus decides its own name is harmful LOL https://t.co/uo1aDFcJWs — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 12, 2022

It’s the “pro-decision” movement, right?

present at the creation of the Pro-Decision movement — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 12, 2022

You know things are bad for Dems when they’re being openly mocked by journos:

Who is going to tell them? https://t.co/UcssZgiNij — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) May 12, 2022

It’s because the Democratic Party leader class is so full of useless people:

Why is the Democratic Party staffer class full of such useless people? https://t.co/5t5iWq9pSB — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 12, 2022

“Good strategy,” everyone:

It's literally called the Pro-Choice Caucus and they're telling people not to use the word "choice." Good strategy. https://t.co/YAoXNEQQ2k — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 12, 2022

And why give up “rare”? Bill Clinton was lying about it, but it was good politics:

Pro-choice caucus: Saying “choice” is “harmful language.” Time to rename the caucus, it seems. They also explicitly reject “rare” as “harmful” in describing abortion policy, discouraging any discussion of trying to reduce abortions. They’re just pro-abortion. https://t.co/Qiqjbb9Eqy — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 12, 2022

Dems, enjoy the losses to come. It was self-inflicted:

The language on the left is going to be a lot more accessible to the average voter and phrases like "safe, legal and rare" were chosen for a reason. https://t.co/smJjEMCaXZ — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) May 12, 2022

Even supporters hate the move from “choice” to “decision”!

a lot of this makes sense, and I'm as tired as anyone of watching Democrats refer euphemistically to 'choice,' but I don't see how 'decision' is actually an improvement https://t.co/n8aozMJJVe — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) May 12, 2022

And they wonder why they keep losing.

