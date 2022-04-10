Abe Hamadeh, GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general, shared this old clip of Hillary Clinton claiming the 2016 election from stolen from her.

“You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” she said:

Steve Krakauer, executive producer of the “Megyn Kelly Show,” tweeted that the clip was from 2019:

So, should Twitter ban Hillary for pushing the “Big Lie”?

If Twitter were consistent, it should:

This rhetoric is dangerous to democracy! Or something:

But it’s different when *they* say it:

And this might be the only thing Donald Trump will agree with her on:

She’s also lying about running the “best campaign”:

Next time, Hillary, maybe campaign in Wisconsin?

And we’ll end it with this from Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy:

