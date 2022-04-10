Abe Hamadeh, GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general, shared this old clip of Hillary Clinton claiming the 2016 election from stolen from her.

“You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” she said:

“You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you.” — Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/aevcqOXS6z — Abe Hamadeh for Arizona (@AbrahamHamadeh) April 10, 2022

Steve Krakauer, executive producer of the “Megyn Kelly Show,” tweeted that the clip was from 2019:

It’s a video from 2019. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 10, 2022

So, should Twitter ban Hillary for pushing the “Big Lie”?

I thought questioning election results was the “Big Lie.” https://t.co/jphEwfKkyw — RBe (@RBPundit) April 10, 2022

If Twitter were consistent, it should:

Time for Twitter to ban Hillary for disinformation. https://t.co/e3UEw80Wde — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 10, 2022

This rhetoric is dangerous to democracy! Or something:

We were told this type of rhetoric undermines democracy https://t.co/D2LFCe9VFR — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 10, 2022

But it’s different when *they* say it:

And this might be the only thing Donald Trump will agree with her on:

She’s also lying about running the “best campaign”:

Hypothetically true. But the "run the best campaign" assumes facts not in evidence. https://t.co/DSvqDRkVbx — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) April 10, 2022

Next time, Hillary, maybe campaign in Wisconsin?

Pro tip: "Best" campaigns don't treat Wisconsin as an afterthought, honey. https://t.co/PzPGSZqcyO — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) April 10, 2022

And we’ll end it with this from Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy:

Oh shut up, you bitter old hag. https://t.co/CP2P5Invfs — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 10, 2022

***

Related:

Hillary Clinton thinks DNC Chair Jaime Harrison nailed it calling GOP fascist and Tom Cotton ‘maggot-infested’

Fines levied by the FEC confirm ‘there was election fraud in 2016, except it was the Democrats and Hillary’

Hillary Clinton asked for movie recommendations while in Covid quarantine (and might regret it)

‘Yeah, but you also thought you were qualified to be president’: Hillary Clinton’s endorsement of Ketanji Brown Jackson does NOT go well, like at all

Recommended Twitchy Video