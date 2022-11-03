Accusing Kari Lake of being responsible for Brian Sicknick’s death … doesn’t get much lower than that, Democrats. And we thought they were pathetic and desperate when they ‘broke’ the story that Lake used to support Obama.

THE HORROR.

Trump was a Democrat for decades and gosh, he figured out that was stupid. Probably the same for Lake, but we digress.

No, now they’ve gone so far as to get Sicknick’s mom to blame ‘people like Kari Lake’ for her son’s death. We get people break from grief, but exploiting a dead son for politics? Yikes.

A CBS reporter even ASKED Lake about it.

Watch this.

A CBS reporter just asked me about the latest desperate attack ad accusing ME of causing the death of a Capitol Police Officer. As a mother, here was my response: pic.twitter.com/dol7OEFQaw — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 2, 2022

And BOOM went the dynamite.

There’s nothing more satisfying than watching the press squirm when dealing with a Republican who knows how to make them squirm.

Great humane compassionate honest response! — Hey Now (@pleasantville73) November 2, 2022

Absolutely.

Especially when you take into account how awful it is for them to blame her for a death in the first place.

Kari’s response is so classy.

Smarmy, smug little reporter. — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) November 3, 2022

Perfect answer. The CBS activist was clearly attempting to bait you into disparaging a grieving mother. It’s awesome that you saw right through it and handled this loaded question in such a classy manner. IMO, this isn’t journalism… it’s a psy-op to divide Americans. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 3, 2022

Seriously nothing but class from this woman. — uranswer (@uranswer3) November 2, 2022

And that makes them hate her even more.

Soon it's going to be #Karizona 🙏🤺✍️ — Okeniyi Ayoola (@Okeniyiayoola) November 2, 2022

@CBSNews? Is THAT still around? Why? — Jim G (@AxialEquatorial) November 3, 2022

HA! Fair question.

Kari knows how to handle every encounter with dignity. She is incredible! — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) November 3, 2022

Definitely, a force to be reckoned with.

True story.

***

Related:

Someone tried to punch/attack Don Bolduc while Biden was babbling about dangerous Republicans

Conservatives take over Lefty’s scold tag #AMessageToElonMusk and it’s a GLORIOUS thing

Jennifer Van Laar takes ‘Pandemic Amnesty’ Atlantic piece APART bit-by-stupid-bit in MERCILESS thread

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%