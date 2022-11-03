Accusing Kari Lake of being responsible for Brian Sicknick’s death … doesn’t get much lower than that, Democrats. And we thought they were pathetic and desperate when they ‘broke’ the story that Lake used to support Obama.

THE HORROR.

Trump was a Democrat for decades and gosh, he figured out that was stupid. Probably the same for Lake, but we digress.

No, now they’ve gone so far as to get Sicknick’s mom to blame ‘people like Kari Lake’ for her son’s death. We get people break from grief, but exploiting a dead son for politics? Yikes.

A CBS reporter even ASKED Lake about it.

Watch this.

And BOOM went the dynamite.

There’s nothing more satisfying than watching the press squirm when dealing with a Republican who knows how to make them squirm.

Trending

Absolutely.

Especially when you take into account how awful it is for them to blame her for a death in the first place.

And that makes them hate her even more.

HA! Fair question.

Definitely, a force to be reckoned with.

True story.

***

Related:

Someone tried to punch/attack Don Bolduc while Biden was babbling about dangerous Republicans

Conservatives take over Lefty’s scold tag #AMessageToElonMusk and it’s a GLORIOUS thing

Jennifer Van Laar takes ‘Pandemic Amnesty’ Atlantic piece APART bit-by-stupid-bit in MERCILESS thread

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Capitol police officerCBS ReporterKari Lakesicknick