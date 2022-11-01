There’s nothing more satisfying than watching the Left try and start a scolding, nagging, Karen-like tag only to see it taken over by mean ol’ Conservatives. It’s one of the true pleasures we have as Twitchy editors, covering Lefty hashtags and watching them completely lose control of them.

Take for example, the #AMessageToElonMusk tag that clearly started as some finger-wagging nag-fest from the Left telling Elon how to do his job as Chief Twit. They simply cannot deal with the idea of free speech for people they disagree with.

It started out naggy enough:

Kindness matters. Let that sink in. #AMessageToElonMusk — Karmin (@beingkarmin) November 1, 2022

Kindness matters.

K.

#AMessageToElonMusk –

Apologizing to Paul and Nancy Pelosi would be the right thing to do. — Renee Libby 🎯 (@ReneeAlida) November 1, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

#AMessageToElonMusk I always thought you were a douche, but your Pelosi tweet confirmed it. — phil h (@philh41203171) November 1, 2022

Yeah, scold Elon, that’ll get him to listen to you.

Or not.

I enjoyed the liberal tears tweeting #AMessageToElonMusk a little too much. Just too scrumptious. Not proud of it. But scrumptious. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 1, 2022

If you're dehydrated, the tears in #AMessageToElonMusk hash tag will replenish you — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) November 1, 2022

Everyone is getting their feelings hurt because they refuse to see what actual freedom looks like. #AMessageToElonMusk — Daniel Lema (@Lemadilemma) November 1, 2022

#AMessageToElonMusk

Free speech is worth the hassle

Thank you — GreenishValerie (@Valerie52659143) November 1, 2022

Free speech means even from people and about ideas we may disagree with. Thank you for reminding us of this #AMessageToElonMusk — Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 Enemy of the State (@RowdyRick73) November 1, 2022

Conservatives: Give us an even playing field and the same rules @ElonMusk. Liberals: Ban them, stop their ideas, do not let anyone read them.#AMessageToElonMusk. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 1, 2022

But you know, WE’RE the fascists.

Tell those Celebrities who said they were leaving to not let the door hit them on the ass on the way out #AMessageToElonMusk — Diane B (@dmb1031) November 1, 2022

Be last down the stairs until you weed out the bad ones #AMessageToElonMusk — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 now with EXTRA Cynicism! (@2CynicAl65) November 1, 2022

#AMessageToElonMusk is trending, libs are beyond mad about free speech 😂 — Chelsea Diana Smith (@ChelseaD_Smith) November 1, 2022

Losing.

Their.

Minds.

And showing us who the real and true haters really are.

Wow.

#AMessageToElonMusk Congrats on #SpaceX and #FalconHeavy success and don't give credence to @CNN, especially bottom feeder @OliverDarcy who survived the purge of dead weight like @BrianStelter — Tony, AJ, Florida Man Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) November 1, 2022

The amount of blowback you receive from Leftists on any given or proposed change on this platform is directly proportional to how important it is that you implement or maintain said change.

#AMessageToElonMusk pic.twitter.com/307yoW74l8 — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) November 1, 2022

#AMessageToElonMusk You can, even now, use your influence and power to improve the world in a different way. It doesn't involve taking sides politically. Just giving people a place to talk about ideas, without running into the most offensive and trashy content, is a big deal. — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) November 1, 2022

Pretty sure that’s his goal.

Just sayin’.

#AMessageToElonMusk Just remember all the people on the left who said Twitter was a private company and could do whatever it wants now do not believe that. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) November 1, 2022

The same people who have been pretending they are the good ones, the kind and tolerant ones, the ones acting as if it is the Right that is full of evil fascists has lost their ever-loving minds over the idea of people they disagree with NOT being suppressed.

We knew the Left was pretty broken and unhinged, but this has been insane.

Haven’t seen these many bricks shat since Trump won.

