We often admit we are not the experts when it comes to many many many things we write about, heck, there’s a reason we talk about what YOU all are saying, but gosh golly gee, this seems like sort of a big deal, right? Forget that the government was working with Big Tech to control what we did and did not see (ultimately for their own gain), but to have knowingly found a third party to share the ‘messaging’ so that people wouldn’t think of it as government propaganda?

That seems … very deliberate.

And shady AF.

DHS official working on disinfo noted, during an internal strategy discussion, that the agency should use third party nonprofits as a “clearing house for information to avoid the appearance of government propaganda.” pic.twitter.com/BfOMxxXNDs — Lee Fang (@lhfang) November 1, 2022

Propaganda you say? Say it ain’t so!

Pissed off yet?

At my advanced age of 60 I've come to realize that while most people ascribe good and pure motives to "non-profits" the reality is they can and often are used for very disturbing purposes. — WagTheDogIsHappeningRealTime (@Grandpa19622016) November 1, 2022

This sounds like the Clinton Talk Radio Initiative, but on a much larger scale. — Brian Black (@BrianBlack_A) November 1, 2022

Zero surprise. I don't trust most "non-profits" anyway — Personal Account (@Persona97847882) November 1, 2022

Yeah, we wouldn’t be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our head sewn to the carpet.

Remember when the Obama admin was preparing to roll out a fed program installing censors in every newsroom in America to pre-approve the news? At the time even the media kind of had a problem with it and they quietly walked it back. — Dent In The World 🚁🤸 (@dentintheworld) November 1, 2022

No we don’t remember that BUT doesn’t sound out of bounds for that admin.

Time to start identifying all the Big Tech jumpers who went into the Biden Administration following their massive cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop as reward. Also, note that WP bottomfeeder Taylor Lorenz's brother owns the Internet Way Back Machine so they can erase info too — Dewey Finn (@therightreader) November 1, 2022

Why does this surprise anyone — Jerry Watts (@jerrywattsdrf) November 1, 2022

It doesn’t surprise anyone.

Deceitful and evil — Cara (@carahiebs) November 1, 2022

Sadly all too accurate.

