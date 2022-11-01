We often admit we are not the experts when it comes to many many many things we write about, heck, there’s a reason we talk about what YOU all are saying, but gosh golly gee, this seems like sort of a big deal, right? Forget that the government was working with Big Tech to control what we did and did not see (ultimately for their own gain), but to have knowingly found a third party to share the ‘messaging’ so that people wouldn’t think of it as government propaganda?

That seems … very deliberate.

And shady AF.

Propaganda you say? Say it ain’t so!

Pissed off yet?

