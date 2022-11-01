In our Twitter travels (that makes us sound way more important and cooler than we really are) we have started noticing a lot of tweets from Adam Kinzinger trolling Tulsi Gabbard, basically implying over and over and over again that she’s a Russian asset.

So we decided to dig through Adam’s timeline just to see how many times he’s tweeted at her for no reason … and holy cow, you guys. There are SO many. Especially in the last month.

We pulled just a few of them … take a look:

Day 5,435 of @TulsiGabbard not calling Putin or Assad warmongers https://t.co/3aWqwQiobu — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 1, 2022

There are so many more.

Just yesterday.

Putin is a war criminal. Has @TulsiGabbard said that yet? Or even called him a war monger? Or is that just reserved for people like me? https://t.co/8h0bxFJVzz — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) October 31, 2022

It’s been almost a daily occurrence.

Same Russia nonsense over and over and over again.

He tweets about other people as well, like Tucker Carlson, but it’s pretty obvious who he’s really targeting.

This is a nice reminder that you can never trust what the Russian Government says… this is a few days before, well, they invaded. By extension this applies to @TuckerCarlson and @TulsiGabbard too. h/t @trevorrowdyreed #nafo pic.twitter.com/vIKrsB0voR — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) October 28, 2022

We’re not seeing him obsessively tweet about Tucker Carlson.

As much. Oh, he is, but never without Tulsi tagged in.

Another:

Can someone ask Tulsi today if Putin is a war monger or just those of us who want Ukraine to win? Also if she still think Assad is innocent of using chemical weapons? Also ask mike lee what he thinks? https://t.co/VP7B3V8DeL — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) October 27, 2022

And another.

Seems desperate for her to acknowledge him.

Hey Tulsi…Is Putin a war monger? https://t.co/rdU5fiZ3di — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) October 27, 2022

And another.

I wonder, has @TulsiGabbard or @TuckerCarlson called Putin a warmonger yet? — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) October 26, 2022

And another.

Holy…. Mike Lee is desperate and not even trying to pretend to hate Russia. Hope someone asks him if he also supports Assad gassing civilians like Tulsi does? @MikeLeeforUtah @TulsiGabbard #wtf https://t.co/hdXGbMIMFg — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) October 25, 2022

And gosh, ANOTHER.

Someone is thirsty for attention, and it ain’t Tulsi.

Tulsi is thirsty for some Elon attention. https://t.co/dYePfnCOXG — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) October 21, 2022

Notice, these are all within a week’s time … and we’re still going.

So bizarre.

What do ya think #nafo? Is this #NAFOarticle5 worthy to explain why Tucker and Tulsi aren’t exactly on our side? https://t.co/f4ZsFDLaI9 — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) September 28, 2022

You can hear the desperation in the voices of these Russian mouthpieces. “Please oh God Please just end this war! Ya our guys started it but now we want peace!!” @TulsiGabbard @TuckerCarlson. Russia must be in trouble. https://t.co/k7FK2k1FWS — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) September 28, 2022

So much fact. @TuckerCarlson I think it would be wise for @FoxNews to fire ever Putin apologist, to include @TulsiGabbard https://t.co/uUog6MGt8l — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) September 17, 2022

This is a good time to relentlessly confront @TuckerCarlson @JDVance1 @TulsiGabbard and ask if they still support this invasion. And any other alt right sicko snowflake https://t.co/fxaxggEJ8W — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) September 16, 2022

Ok, this article is long enough already … but there are many, many, many more.

And what’s really creepy about this is when we search Tulsi’s timeline for Adam’s name, we don’t see him at all.

We don’t want to call him a weirdo but yeah, that’s acting like a weirdo.

***

***

Editor’s note:

