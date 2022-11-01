In our Twitter travels (that makes us sound way more important and cooler than we really are) we have started noticing a lot of tweets from Adam Kinzinger trolling Tulsi Gabbard, basically implying over and over and over again that she’s a Russian asset.

So we decided to dig through Adam’s timeline just to see how many times he’s tweeted at her for no reason … and holy cow, you guys. There are SO many. Especially in the last month.

We pulled just a few of them … take a look:

There are so many more.

Just yesterday.

It’s been almost a daily occurrence.

Same Russia nonsense over and over and over again.

He tweets about other people as well, like Tucker Carlson, but it’s pretty obvious who he’s really targeting.

We’re not seeing him obsessively tweet about Tucker Carlson.

As much. Oh, he is, but never without Tulsi tagged in.

Another:

And another.

Seems desperate for her to acknowledge him.

And another.

And another.

And gosh, ANOTHER.

Someone is thirsty for attention, and it ain’t Tulsi.

Notice, these are all within a week’s time … and we’re still going.

So bizarre.

Ok, this article is long enough already … but there are many, many, many more.

And what’s really creepy about this is when we search Tulsi’s timeline for Adam’s name, we don’t see him at all.

We don’t want to call him a weirdo but yeah, that’s acting like a weirdo.

