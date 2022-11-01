Yeah, we’re not quite ready for that Pandemic Kumbaya just yet.

Hey, at least we didn’t say the Brown professor writing for The Atlantic about ‘Pandemic Amnesty’ could stick her amnesty up her backside. Oops, we just said that. Our bad.

Red State super stud-ette and Managing Editor, Jennifer Van Laar, took her piece apart bit by bit in a fairly epic thread.

Take a gander:

🧵My reply to this "Pandemic amnesty" nonsense from the Brown professor writing for The Atlantic. Let's start at the beginning, where she admits basically that her family were judgmental assholes and bullies from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/wZBkEV4nta — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

Lots and lots of judgemental a-holes out there when it comes to COVID.

Keep going.

No, we pretty much all knew that cloth masks, especially made out of bandanas, weren't gonna do shit. It's willful ignorance of scientific facts to claim otherwise pic.twitter.com/jcVB9L7kyv — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

BUT IT WAS A WAY FOR YOU TO SHOW YOU REALLY CAAAAAAARED.

Or something.

Yeah, it was stupid.

We've all known that schools being closed for too long would lead to learning loss and that online school without proper testing and INDIVIDUAL OFFICE HOURS with teachers would be a disaster. Well, those of us who've successfully done online school with their kids before 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WO9ZqIllYs — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

If your kid is behind, thank Randi Weingarten and her union goons.

We lacked definitive data on the vaccines in lots of areas, not just efficacy. And what about accepting NATURAL IMMUNITY? Yet those who wanted to take time to figure out if they wanted to get the vaccine were shunned from society. This was a nonsensical, fear-based reaction pic.twitter.com/GH1TZipOAW — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

It was all about control.

The limits of the professor's "amnesty" only extend to those *she believes* had good intentions and were responsible with their claims. i.e., those who followed the narrative. Also, the whole "don't inject yourselves with bleach" thing was unnecessary… just… sigh pic.twitter.com/emCgMKM0hS — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

Nobody but idiots on the Left and in the media believed Trump wanted people to inject themselves with bleach.

Sometimes people got it right for the wrong reasons, she says, and sometimes people just had a "prescient understanding" of the available information. Or maybe, just maybe, people got it right because they read and used their brains and weren't led by FEAR? pic.twitter.com/ZM1e40xj7i — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

People thinking for themselves?!

Get outta here!

Isn’t that like fascist or something?

We don't want to gloat. We want people to admit that we were treated as lepers and grandma killers and selfish without cause. We want people to realize that "othering" your fellow human beings never leads to a good outcome. You must take responsibility for how you treated people. pic.twitter.com/g2aR9SZ4si — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

Ok, so this editor wants to gloat but we digress …

I fully reject the notion that getting something right required a hefty amt of luck. True, getting something wrong isn't a moral failing, but we were treated as if our beliefs represented a moral failing when we were actually RIGHT. These discussions are NECESSARY pic.twitter.com/MeFS0oo9Qs — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

And they should all start with, ‘We’re sorry, WE WERE WRONG.’

Again, those of us WHO WERE RIGHT are not treating this as a scorecard. We are devastated by what we saw transpire in society. We can only move forward when people like you and Randi Weingarten and Leana Wen fully realize the PAIN and HARM you caused. pic.twitter.com/AAK1i9GOhM — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

Psh, they’re still trying to claim they wanted kids back in schools.

No, really.

With this section right here, Prof, we see you are not really a serious person. Who determines who's a willful purveyor and who determines what is actual misinformation? pic.twitter.com/3CNlre8blA — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

Let’s not pretend any of us took this prof to be a serious person.

We all knew that sunshine and heat were not conducive to viral transmission, so the beaches were the exact places people should have been! The pandemic could have ended sooner! Lonely people who ended up OD'ing could have been saved. To let it go requires acknowledgement of this pic.twitter.com/r7Xh1MeGcH — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

Remember when in California they filled the skate parks with sand so the kids couldn’t have fun?

Yeah, they suck.

Acknowledge ALL of the problems it caused, and yes, let's fix it. But we have to have an honest post-mortem and make sure that this can NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/EW16D04I3f — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

NEVER EVER HAPPEN AGAIN.

Many people were FORCED to neglect their healthcare during the pandemic, including those who needed follow-up care for cancer. At @RedState we lost our dear friend @wagtoons when her cancer recurred and flared up and she was unable to get the care she needed. So screw you, Prof. pic.twitter.com/PzkfItVk7W — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

So screw you, prof. We can get behind that.

No one wants a doom loop. Again, this isn't difficult – we want acknowledgement! We want you to recognize that you hurt people because of your ignorance and your willful denial of basic scientific principles, and your demonization of people who thought differently. pic.twitter.com/DZONdj0vdb — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

Our businesses were destroyed, families irreparably harmed, because people like you WOULDN'T question – you simply became jack-booted enforcers of the COVID narrative. Sorry. We will forgive. But you must fully recognize the devastation your participation wrought. /end — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 1, 2022

Jennifer is the better person and says she will forgive … not this editor.

