Yeah, we’re not quite ready for that Pandemic Kumbaya just yet.

Hey, at least we didn’t say the Brown professor writing for The Atlantic about ‘Pandemic Amnesty’ could stick her amnesty up her backside. Oops, we just said that. Our bad.

Red State super stud-ette and Managing Editor, Jennifer Van Laar, took her piece apart bit by bit in a fairly epic thread.

Take a gander:

Lots and lots of judgemental a-holes out there when it comes to COVID.

Keep going.

BUT IT WAS A WAY FOR YOU TO SHOW YOU REALLY CAAAAAAARED.

Or something.

Yeah, it was stupid.

If your kid is behind, thank Randi Weingarten and her union goons.

It was all about control.

Nobody but idiots on the Left and in the media believed Trump wanted people to inject themselves with bleach.

People thinking for themselves?!

Get outta here!

Isn’t that like fascist or something?

Ok, so this editor wants to gloat but we digress …

And they should all start with, ‘We’re sorry, WE WERE WRONG.’

Psh, they’re still trying to claim they wanted kids back in schools.

No, really.

Let’s not pretend any of us took this prof to be a serious person.

Remember when in California they filled the skate parks with sand so the kids couldn’t have fun?

Yeah, they suck.

NEVER EVER HAPPEN AGAIN.

So screw you, prof. We can get behind that.

Jennifer is the better person and says she will forgive … not this editor.

***

***

Editor’s note:

