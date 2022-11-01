This just proves Lefty Twitter KNOWS Twitter was suppressing conservatives. For years. Seems even this morning, plenty of Lefty blue-checks are calling out Elon Musk pretending he actually cares enough about Molly Jong-Fast to silence her.

No, really.

They’re so sure Musk even knows who she is that they formed a hashtag calling to #FreeMollyJongFast.

Hey, we know they’re not used to the playing field being level and think any sort of glitch is EVIL MEANIE Musk out to get them but … no.

Look at this:

BIG BROTHER IS HERE.

Hey @elonmusk — can you kinda sorta maybe ask your @TwitterSupport team to unfreeze @MollyJongFast’s account? Thank you kindly. (Molly is a well-renowned journalist. She can only RT but cannot de novo tweet anything). pic.twitter.com/Gf5ID50Any — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 1, 2022

Eric deleted his tweet.

Because of course, he did.

I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that @MollyJongFast can’t tweet a week before an election, but hey, uh @TwitterSupport wanna fix that? pic.twitter.com/jfa3GGTdXf — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) November 1, 2022

hey @twitter I get much of my political news and commentary from or via @MollyJongFast – where is she and why can she not tweet??????? — Marie Myung-Ok 명옥 Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) November 1, 2022

BECAUSE IT’S ALL A PLOT.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Adam is so brave, fighting for Molly to be heard and stuff.

What’s going on is called user error.

Molly did it herself, by accident.

The left has always controlled Big Tech, so when conservatives had account issues or were shadowbanned they laughed it off and said "no one's targeting you!" But when the same thing starts happening to them…. It's defcon 1 pic.twitter.com/WVEvDpFkuJ — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) November 1, 2022

Twitter is suppressing the Left.

Right.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is so hilarious on so many levels.

Here is her pinned tweet this morning:

Nothing nefarious happened and this was in no way due to criticizing @elonmusk. I used tweet erase to erase some old tweets and it nuked my account but now I’m back and I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/lGLzG83N84 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 1, 2022

But you know, she’s SO POWERFUL AND IMPORTANT, Elon Musk is out to get her or something.

Holy crap, these people and their bloated misconceptions of their own self-worth.

Molly has most of Twitter blocked anyway, it’s not like any of us see her that much.

***

***

