Gosh … you know, we feel like we’ve seen this one before.

Hrm.

According to Michael Tracey, the Pentagon has officially confirmed that US troops are on the ground in Ukraine.

And while we’re certainly NOT experts, this sorta sounds like boots on the ground.

Take a gander:

You’d think boots on the ground in Ukraine would be a BIGGER story, right?

JUUUUUUST kidding, we know our pals in the media have zero intention of covering this as more than a blip. And if they do cover it, they’ll pretend it’s a good thing.

Narrator: It’s NOT a good thing.

Again, this has an oddly familiar ring to it.

Gosh, we don’t remember that but to be fair, maybe he said it and no one could understand what the Hell he was saying?

Sounds iffy, that’s for sure.

*cough cough*

Man, we hope THIS wasn’t their October surprise.

***

***

Editor’s note:

