Gosh … you know, we feel like we’ve seen this one before.

Hrm.

According to Michael Tracey, the Pentagon has officially confirmed that US troops are on the ground in Ukraine.

And while we’re certainly NOT experts, this sorta sounds like boots on the ground.

Take a gander:

The Pentagon officially confirmed today that US troops are on the ground in Ukraine, allegedly performing "inspections" of US weapon caches. This information was released via anonymous media briefing. No word on whether the troops are wearing "boots" as they walk "on the ground" pic.twitter.com/ok9aAT1gDk — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 1, 2022

You’d think boots on the ground in Ukraine would be a BIGGER story, right?

JUUUUUUST kidding, we know our pals in the media have zero intention of covering this as more than a blip. And if they do cover it, they’ll pretend it’s a good thing.

Narrator: It’s NOT a good thing.

In July, I spoke to Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) about his proposal to deploy US forces to Ukraine to supposedly monitor the flow of US weapons — because otherwise the weapons would continue going into a "black hole." Looks like Waltz' plan has now been adoptedhttps://t.co/0kMzwqS6yk pic.twitter.com/LlxVQUymXF — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 1, 2022

Again, this has an oddly familiar ring to it.

Just wondering: when Biden launched this US military intervention back in February, did he say anything about US troops being physically deployed to Ukraine for extremely vague "inspection" missions — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 1, 2022

Gosh, we don’t remember that but to be fair, maybe he said it and no one could understand what the Hell he was saying?

How many of these guys get randomly listed as accidental deaths somewhere in Europe for being in the wrong place at the wrong time? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 1, 2022

Sounds illegal — The Real ExtraInnings (@Extra_Inningz) November 1, 2022

Sounds iffy, that’s for sure.

What could go wrong ? pic.twitter.com/KHE3vR9dWA — 卄𝕌𝐝sσ𝐍 🦔 (@auteurtheory__) November 1, 2022

*cough cough*

"Advisors…in 1963."

50,000 deaths later, we tucked tail and ran from Vietnam.

Call senators and say yes to peace talks and no to war. — Brett Darken (@TheBrettDarken) November 1, 2022

That's some nice sugarcoating for being militarily involved from the beginning of the conflict. — Michael Rosario (@immikerosario) November 1, 2022

viet nam all over again. are any other countries helping financially, armor or advising on ground like we are? — cindyphillips (@cindyphillips) November 1, 2022

Man, we hope THIS wasn’t their October surprise.

***

***

