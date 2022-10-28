Oh look, it’s that one Baldwin brother we all seem to forget about unless he tweets something stupid. Billy Baldwin must’ve been feeling left out of the Lefty meltdown last night over Elon Musk’s official takeover of Twitter.

The poor little guy … it must be hard to be the dimmest Baldwin bro.

He thought this was smart:

We’re sure Elon is totally torn up over this, Billy. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Then he sent a tweet about an app with a lame Biden meme.

And then he babbled about Musk being a reckless ideologue … after sharing an app to help you vote for reckless ideologues.

K.

Twitter is not a public utility.

Also, his tweets did not go over well.

Ouch.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Musk?

We could see that.

It really has been a LOT of fun.

Thanks, Lefties …

***

***

