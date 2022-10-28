Oh look, it’s that one Baldwin brother we all seem to forget about unless he tweets something stupid. Billy Baldwin must’ve been feeling left out of the Lefty meltdown last night over Elon Musk’s official takeover of Twitter.

The poor little guy … it must be hard to be the dimmest Baldwin bro.

He thought this was smart:

Elon Musk says he wants speech on Twitter to be "free". Now that he's in charge, let's test that. Describe @ElonMusk in one word. Don't hold back. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 28, 2022

We’re sure Elon is totally torn up over this, Billy. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Then he sent a tweet about an app with a lame Biden meme.

Wanna annoy Elon by helping build a Blue Wave in a way he can NEVER stop?? Download this AMAZING app asap that gets ALL of your friends to vote out MAGA and gives the Biden the wins he needs! Get it NOW – before Elon bans it (or us) from Twitter. 👇https://t.co/gAFM0a1fCh — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 28, 2022

And then he babbled about Musk being a reckless ideologue … after sharing an app to help you vote for reckless ideologues.

K.

Letting a reckless ideologue take full control of what is essentially a public utility – less than two weeks before election day – is insane. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 28, 2022

Twitter is not a public utility.

Also, his tweets did not go over well.

I’m sure your brother can come up with a killer response… — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) October 28, 2022

Ouch.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

How edgy — Tucker Jerbs (@Tucker_Jerbs) October 28, 2022

Musk?

We could see that.

While you clearly think that you’re making some clever point here, the irony is that you’re only reinforcing @elonmusk’s point. As if we needed any more proof that progressives have zero sense of self-awareness because they’re too blinded by their perceived self-virtue. https://t.co/Uq2wNXDDN4 — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) October 28, 2022

Fun to watch the lib tears 😂 https://t.co/aLDUFY9rl9 — MaryPoppins (@heyjustpray) October 28, 2022

It really has been a LOT of fun.

Thanks, Lefties …

***

***

