Awww, poor Media Matters … opinions and ideas they disagree with will actually be seen on Twitter. THE HORROR.

Angelo Carusone wrote an entire thread about how awful the landscape will become when people on the Right are no longer censored, shadowbanned, and locked down. Imagine being so absolutely weak in what you believe that you see others merely having a presence as a threat.

Then again, this is Media Matters we’re talking about.

Look at this hot mess:

IT’S LIKE FOX NEWS.

REEEEE!

This doorknob knows he needs Fox News more than any of us, yes?

Obsessed.

Has he seen MSNBC? CNN? Or any of the other thousands of news outlets openly showing their Leftist bias?

But ONE network isn’t completely in the Left’s pocket so that’s a problem.

Blah blah blah.

He mad.

Red pilled.

FFS.

Trending

Angelo hasn’t listened to a thing Elon has said about why he bought Twitter.

Dude, we’re pretty sure Twitter can’t turn into any bigger of a cauldron of lies and extremism. Have you seen what your side has done to it?

Extremism.

Notice the people who want the right SILENCED think WE’RE the extremists.

In other words, Musk is beating the Left at their own games and Angelo can’t STAND IT.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Take down Twitter’s advertisers.

These people have one speed …

So much fist shaking, so little impact.

Oh, and now he wants the app out of Apple and Google’s stores because by God, if they can’t censor the Right on Twitter, THEY’LL CENSOR TWITTER.

These people so badly need a freakin’ mirror.

Fascist says what?

For real.

Guess how this went over.

This is an insult to clowns.

US TOO!

Not a big enough binky in this WORLD for Angelo.

This tells us so much – they truly need to control the narrative, they need to control what is pushed on social media because they KNOW if they can’t, people might actually have a chance to start thinking for themselves again.

And we know our pals on the Left can’t tolerate that.

***

***

