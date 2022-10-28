Awww, poor Media Matters … opinions and ideas they disagree with will actually be seen on Twitter. THE HORROR.

Angelo Carusone wrote an entire thread about how awful the landscape will become when people on the Right are no longer censored, shadowbanned, and locked down. Imagine being so absolutely weak in what you believe that you see others merely having a presence as a threat.

Then again, this is Media Matters we’re talking about.

Look at this hot mess:

1/ Musk's acquisition and subsequent running of Twitter will transform (for the worse) the current information landscape in much the same way that the emergence of Fox News changed the information landscape back in the late 90s. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 28, 2022

IT’S LIKE FOX NEWS.

REEEEE!

This doorknob knows he needs Fox News more than any of us, yes?

2/ Fox News' "fair and balanced" slogan was tongue in cheek. They didn't mean that fox itself was balanced, what they meant was that they saw the rest of the media as too far left and Fox News there to balance it out. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 28, 2022

Obsessed.

Has he seen MSNBC? CNN? Or any of the other thousands of news outlets openly showing their Leftist bias?

But ONE network isn’t completely in the Left’s pocket so that’s a problem.

3/ Murdoch and Ailes used Fox News as a a beachhead for right-wing misinformation and as a cudgel against the rest of the news media. They worked the refs elsewhere and forced the rest of the news media to privilege right-wing bullshit. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 28, 2022

Blah blah blah.

He mad.

4/ Musk's sees the current landscape in a similar way. Because he's been red pilled (something he himself acknowledges), he wrongly thinks that the social media platforms are tools of the left. (they aren't). — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 28, 2022

Red pilled.

FFS.

Angelo hasn’t listened to a thing Elon has said about why he bought Twitter.

5/ Like Murdoch and Ailes in the 90s, Musk is driven in large part by ideology. He will turn Twitter into an even bigger cauldron of lies and extremism. What he does with Twitter won't end on Twitter. Just like Fox's lies didn't only affect Fox News and its audience. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 28, 2022

Dude, we’re pretty sure Twitter can’t turn into any bigger of a cauldron of lies and extremism. Have you seen what your side has done to it?

6/ In providing a renewed center of gravity for extremism and misinformation, the cauldron of Musk's Twitter will spill over and infect other parts of the information ecosystem. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 28, 2022

Extremism.

Notice the people who want the right SILENCED think WE’RE the extremists.

7/ And, he will actively use Twitter as a cudgel against other social platforms. Upending accepted norms and standards and actively pressuring them directly and indirectly to align with his free-for-all approach. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 28, 2022

In other words, Musk is beating the Left at their own games and Angelo can’t STAND IT.

8/ It's gonna require active engagement from outset to mitigate and even prevent these harms. That said, and there's a lot to be concerned with, it's not all lost. There are actual pressure points still. Namely, i) Twitter's advertisers; and, ii) Apple and Google app stores — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 28, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Take down Twitter’s advertisers.

These people have one speed …

9) Twitter's major advertisers should make it clear right now that if Musk rolls back the brand safety policies that he has said he was going to roll back, that they plan on walking immediately. Twitter's top 20 advertisers here: https://t.co/5UPw8qYXUD pic.twitter.com/HOG9e3Ws6Y — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 28, 2022

So much fist shaking, so little impact.

10) Separately, if Elon Musk even does half of what he promised to do in terms of rolling back policies around moderation, extremism and misinformation, then Twitter would be out of compliance with Apple and Google's App Store requirements. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 28, 2022

Oh, and now he wants the app out of Apple and Google’s stores because by God, if they can’t censor the Right on Twitter, THEY’LL CENSOR TWITTER.

These people so badly need a freakin’ mirror.

11) Apple and Google need to be prepared to enforce their own policies and terms of use. They've been more than willing to do it against fringier or newer entities. But so far, have consistently given the major players more leeway — although not nearly as much as Musk would need — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 28, 2022

Fascist says what?

For real.

Guess how this went over.

This is an insult to clowns.

LMAO – “we can’t control information you proles see” temper tantrum. — BPJ (@bpjauburn) October 28, 2022

I wish I could read this thread but I’m literally dead from #NetNeutrality — PCEM Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) October 28, 2022

US TOO!

Translation, people are going to say things I don't like, and I'm really mad about it. Where's my binky?! — Tony👨‍🦯❌🌊 (@tonytypesalot) October 28, 2022

Not a big enough binky in this WORLD for Angelo.

Cry more. pic.twitter.com/GiUeDQhyqr — Great Lord Cthulhu, Devourer of Souls (@Jringo1508) October 28, 2022

Dont threaten us with a good time — BitterApplesauce (@bitterclinger4e) October 28, 2022

This tells us so much – they truly need to control the narrative, they need to control what is pushed on social media because they KNOW if they can’t, people might actually have a chance to start thinking for themselves again.

And we know our pals on the Left can’t tolerate that.

***

Related:

Fox 10 Phoenix claims graphic showing Hobbs beating Lake (!) was just a mistake and HELLO backfire

Rick Wilson’s PATHETIC meltdown-thread babbling about Trump coming back to Twitter is DELICIOUS

Elon Musk tweets just 4 words after taking ownership of Twitter and BOOM goes the dynamite

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%