Charlie Kirk is right … HOLY CRAP.

In a time when so many people already don’t trust our elections, this was really really really poor form for Fox 10 in Phoenix. An image showing Katie Honbs beating Kari Lake showed up in the lower left-hand corner of the screen almost as if the fix is already in.

There was even a little red checkmark to show Hobbs won.

🚨🚨HOLY CRAP🚨🚨 Fox10 in Phoenix—Kari Lake’s former station—just displayed a graphic showing Katie Hobbs won the Arizona governor’s race 12 DAYS BEFORE THE ELECTION pic.twitter.com/2Gxq09rfo7 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 28, 2022

Oh yeah, did we mention this is where Kari used to work?

So bad.

Here’s a still image with a red ☑️ next to Katie Hobbs, declaring her the winner 53-47 over Kari Lake pic.twitter.com/y3r8AfyJ9q — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 28, 2022

Not suspicious at all … nope.

The graphic reads: Katie Hobbs (D) 1252437 – 53%✔️

Kari Lake (R) 1102326 – 47% — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 28, 2022

No words.

Kari Lake responded:

WOAH.. right after my press conference going after the Media. Retaliation? https://t.co/Khm5LI8b32 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 28, 2022

Fox 10’s excuse is weak-sauce at best … that this image came from the AP is even MORE concerning that ‘the fix is in’.

At 5:50p during the Fox 10 newscast today a small graphic appeared on the lower left side of the screen showing test results for the upcoming election. These were generated by the Associated Press which distributes results to clients. (1/2) — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) October 28, 2022

Generated by the AP?

You’d think a test graphic would show no numbers if it were truly a test graphic, yes?

*adjusts tinfoil*

This graphic was never meant to go on air — the numbers were only part of a test. The station has taken steps to make sure this cannot happen again. — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) October 28, 2022

The ‘mistake’ has Kari Lake losing. Why do these so-called mistakes ever only go one way?

Test what? You don't need to "test" this early — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) October 28, 2022

No one but a complete moron believes your BS cover story. — DrBunnyMD (@DrBunnyMD) October 28, 2022

Where did the numbers in those test results come from though? How did the AP come up with those numbers — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 28, 2022

Good question from Christina.

Oddly enough, we’re not seeing their answer.

You owe someone an apology? — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) October 28, 2022

Let me take a wild guess…The "test results" showed the Democrat candidate winning, right? — KayS (@SauersKays) October 28, 2022

OH YEAH.

Sounds like the AP is a threat to democracy and interfering in elections with voter suppression. We’ll just have to watch everything closer. — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) October 28, 2022

Why does the test always show the democrat winning 🤔 — Atticus 🐯 (@tyger429) October 28, 2022

Why didnt it just show 50% – 50%???? BIAS MUCH? — APPALACHISTAN GHOST❌ (@TC2716) October 28, 2022

Pretty gross and unacceptable.

And the media wonders why none of us like or trust them anymore.

Oops — melvis 🐺🇺🇲 (@wxmel) October 28, 2022

Something like that.

Kari’s final response to this?

Out-vote the cheating.

That’s what we did in Virginia …

