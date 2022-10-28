Media are worried Elon Musk will actually protect free speech. Think about that for a minute.

It was bad enough for WAPo’s Taylor Lorenz to proclaim Musk taking over Twitter was like the ‘gates of Hell opening,’ but thinking about a bunch of firefighters … sorry … ‘journalists’ from the New York Times and the Washington Post gathering for a Twitter circle aka ‘safe space’ with one another takes the idea of melting down to a WHOLE new level.

What do they think is really going to happen?

C’mon.

Look at this thread …

NY times and WaPo tech reporters hosting a space and saying people are terrified of even posting in slack. lolllll — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 28, 2022

Terrified of posting in Slack?

Really?

What is wrong with these people? Ya’ know what it is? Biden and the Democrats spending years now telling people that the Right is dangerous and WILL TAKE THEIR DEMOCRACY. We make fun of the media carrying water for the Democrats but maybe they actually believe all of the nonsense now.

Yikes.

“It’s like the Joker taking over Arkham Asylum and releasing all of the supervillains back into the world.” -actual quote — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 28, 2022

Like the Joker taking over Arkham Asylum and releasing all of the supervillains.

Holy cow, they’re broken.

“This is a really scary time for Twitter employees. These are their lives. They worked really hard on this app.” — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 28, 2022

… they worked really hard on this app.

Did they really?

The journos are not okay, y’all. They’re digitally crapping their pants over Elon buying Twitter. — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 28, 2022

Digitally crapping their pants may well be our new favorite phrase when it comes to media freakouts.

And if things go the way we HOPE AND PRAY they will in the next two weeks we’ll get to use that phrase more and more.

***

Related:

Taylor Lorenz out-crazies even HERSELF going into hysterics after Elon Musk takes over Twitter

Rick Wilson’s PATHETIC meltdown-thread babbling about Trump coming back to Twitter is DELICIOUS

Elon Musk tweets just 4 words after taking ownership of Twitter and BOOM goes the dynamite

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%