Good news everybody! Taylor Lorenz is handling the new and improved under Elon Musk Twitter with great strides. She’s super positive about the direction Twitter is going since all users will finally have access to the public square and is looking forward to fair and measured debates.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, now THAT is funny.

No, Taylor is not handling this well, like at all. You know it’s bad when she’s even out-looney-tuning herself.

It’s like the gates of hell opened on this site tonight — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 28, 2022

Yes, people having a chance to speak their minds without fear of censorship or punishment is TOTALLY like the gates of Hell opening. We suppose if you thrive and depend on the silencing of those you disagree with you could see it that way.

Gross, isn’t she?

Finally some good news pic.twitter.com/c8dggUz2TB — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 28, 2022

Someone get Taylor a tissue.

Oh, it wasn’t just that tweet.

She’s also claiming she’s getting a bunch of rape threats now as well.

I’m getting more rape threats in the DMs than normal, but can’t log off and miss the chaos! — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 28, 2022

Riiiiight.

The fact that this has over 200 angry quote tweets in less than 30 minutes… doesn’t make this seem less believable, like most of the QTs seem to want. — Andrew Roth+ 👻 (@RothsReviews) October 28, 2022

Maybe if Taylor didn’t turn off responses to her idiotic tweets there wouldn’t be so many angry quote tweets.

hahahaa I have my mentions set to mutuals only these ppl are screaming into the void — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 28, 2022

But she just said she didn’t want to miss the chaos?

Huh?

Narrator: There wasn't a single rape threat. @TaylorLorenz is a habitual liar. https://t.co/FRSvSMTBWI — Secret Yoder Man (@YoderSecreto) October 28, 2022

And a grifting fraud but we digress.

Another pleasant evening in the digital town square pic.twitter.com/wOa35bbJTF — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 28, 2022

Tweets really stupid stuff.

Trends.

Acts like it’s not what she wanted.

I’m relishing in the fact that Twitter is now the personal hell of everyone who called for conservatives to be censored pic.twitter.com/5ZiyxoGobt — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) October 28, 2022

Could get a little bumpy for the authoritarian, censor-happy Left for the next few weeks.

Ain’t it great?

