Gretchen Whitmer knew it was a lie when she claimed she only kept kids out of school for three months … she just doesn’t care if parents know it. Democrats spent two years showing parents they didn’t care about them, or what they wanted, and in some cases, they vilified them.

Remember when Biden’s DOJ pushed the ‘parents are domestic terrorists’ lie?

Good times.

And now that Democrats have to face parents at the polls, we’re seeing them try and change history by gaslighting like crazy.

Whitmer likely didn’t expect to see herself in an ad like this one.

Watch:

New Ad: Whitmer’s Gaslighting of Parents Exposed! pic.twitter.com/95b7whaPZZ — MichiganFreedomFund (@MichiganFreedom) October 27, 2022

That smile … that smirk.

Yikes.

And wow, look at all the receipts they brought.

Exceptional compilation! — Sandy (accidental skunk killer ☠️) 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 27, 2022

What a lot of people are starting to realize is this election is not necessarily Right versus Left, it’s about PARENTS. Look at what happened in Virginia, a fairly blue state that flipped red last year. There weren’t enough Republicans to flip the state on their own, it took Independents, Moderates, and yes, even some Democrats.

Parents.

Who will never trust Democrats again.

This is the most devastating ad for so many reasons — The 30ish Girl From WI 🇺🇸 (@araek42) October 27, 2022

It hits all the right points.

She SAID "the kids were out of school for THREE months". thats a lie. she knows its a lie. she could have pushed back on teachers unions. she did not. and she again closed schools for a month in late 2021 most public school districts were at minimum closed from MAR 20 to JAN 21 — ItsJustMeKjE (@kevcol12) October 27, 2022

She obviously thought all the closures were a joke. — RealSoccerFC (@MaureenONeill_) October 27, 2022

She certainly seems awfully amused by it all.

***

Related:

***

