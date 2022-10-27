Democrats show us their racist stripes, every time.

Yeah we know, we’ve said that a lot lately, but as the Left keeps losing minority voters we have more and more opportunities to keep pointing it out. Especially when it comes to Herschel Walker because HOOBOY, they really hate the idea of Warnock losing.

Even though Warnock’s church has been actively evicting poor people of color from their apartments while taking millions from the government and paying the good ‘reverend’ nearly $8k a month for housing expenses.

What it seems to really boil down to is Democrats like Whoopi Goldberg simply can’t accept there are Black Republicans.

Watch this:

Whoopi blows a gasket over Herschel Walker being a black Republican and Senator Lindsey Graham calling out the left for smearing the right as racist.

"Don't ever say that again because you look ignorant as hell! Don't do that." – Whoopi, one the most ignorant people on TV. pic.twitter.com/19ktrGiOJL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 27, 2022

Oh, it gets worse.

Honestly, we’re still not sure how anyone can stand to watch this garbage.

Staunch racist Sunny Hostin claims Walker only gets support because he's black and racist Whoopi adds that Republicans think black people can't tell each other apart.

"He's letting himself be used," Sunny says. pic.twitter.com/Lgo1K0vQgh — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 27, 2022

He’s letting himself be used … because he disagrees with Democrats.

Think about that for a minute.

Flailing around like a loon, Sara Haines lashes out at Christians and mocks the idea of being "saved by the Lord." pic.twitter.com/57nh6ieaxd — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 27, 2022

Yikes, who is this crazy woman? She’s a hot mess, even for The View.

Faux "conservative" Alyssa Farah Griffin agrees that Walker only gets support because of his skin color and nothing else.

She refuses to mention that Walker's opponent, Raphael Warnock is evicting poor members of his own church. But she suggests Walker is not "sane." pic.twitter.com/GOceer5BEL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 27, 2022

Gotta love their fake conservative who justifies their racism and hatred for an actual conseravative.

Stay classy, Alyssa.

Joy Behar claims it's easier to count "the women that Herschel walker has not knocked up."

Whoopi claims Warnock "has God on his side" because he's a "pastor."

Still, no mention that Warnock is evicting members of his congregation from their homes. pic.twitter.com/b37mr0qITz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 27, 2022

Ugh, ‘Behag’ is just gross.

Joy suggests "the only reason these Republicans are surging" in the polls is because of "dark money."

She claims "they're buying the senate races" and whines "they're flooding the airwaves with nasty, nasty lies about the Democrats."

"And people are fooled by that," she huffs. pic.twitter.com/yYEeikpUbN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 27, 2022

Dark money.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy cow, so much derp.

The View harpies have spoken.

Now everyone, point and laugh.

