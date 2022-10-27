Not sure we’d talk smack at the guy who’s buying Twitter, silly Twitter employee. Hey, we get it, Twitter employees are probably pissed that they will no longer be able to control the narrative but oh well … such is life. And while we’re not Twitter employees, we’re pretty sure we wouldn’t openly tweet smack at the guy who will be deciding our future here in the next few days.

Is she trying to make it easier for him to decide who to let go?

Not. Smart.

What this shows is how entitled these employees really are, how they feel untouchable. Oh, and if you’re wondering how Twitter employees likely lean:

Yeah.

Duh.

Gonna bet she shadowbanned a bunch of conservatives, maybe even locked or suspended them.

Someone wants that sweet severance package, el oh el.

Ummm … what?

And that’s the truth.

Hard to feel any remorse for such an entitled snotty group of people.

#WellBye

***

