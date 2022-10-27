Not sure we’d talk smack at the guy who’s buying Twitter, silly Twitter employee. Hey, we get it, Twitter employees are probably pissed that they will no longer be able to control the narrative but oh well … such is life. And while we’re not Twitter employees, we’re pretty sure we wouldn’t openly tweet smack at the guy who will be deciding our future here in the next few days.

Is she trying to make it easier for him to decide who to let go?

Not. Smart.

Hey @elonmusk thanks for visiting @TwitterSF. Hope you enjoyed your coffee at The Perch! Just one question: was it fun to look at the faces of the people you said you'd be laying off? — stephanie guevara (@compilesandruns) October 26, 2022

What this shows is how entitled these employees really are, how they feel untouchable. Oh, and if you’re wondering how Twitter employees likely lean:

Greatest country in the world? For who? — stephanie guevara (@compilesandruns) May 3, 2022

Yeah.

Duh.

Such entitlement when your company has been bleeding through cash for years on things like the Perch. — Aivern Tan (@AivernTan) October 27, 2022

One thing everyone’s about to learn:

Elon will manage the business tightly and efficiently.

If teams aren’t highly productive, cross functional, adaptive, and willing to put in tons of time, he’s got no use for them and will build one that is. A cushy 9-4 job this will not be. — 🤖🧠👀 AI 4 Everman (@Everman) October 27, 2022

What did you get done this week? — Sultan of Storage (@SultanofStorage) October 27, 2022

Gonna bet she shadowbanned a bunch of conservatives, maybe even locked or suspended them.

Might want to try her approach… pic.twitter.com/rAuGOKV52m — Dr. Buss (@DrBuss3) October 27, 2022

Nah…I’m good 😊 — stephanie guevara (@compilesandruns) October 27, 2022

Someone wants that sweet severance package, el oh el.

He's definitely going to remember your face when he fires you 🤣 — ohNOwhatisyoudoin (@honestrufe) October 27, 2022

Lol yep totally makes sense because he loves censoring people! 🙃 — stephanie guevara (@compilesandruns) October 27, 2022

Ummm … what?

Ain’t no charity — BlackSwann (@thechange101) October 27, 2022

When is your last day at Twitter? I hope this Friday. — Chewkytrades (@URIELNUNEZVALL1) October 27, 2022

What a weird tweet — The Allfather (@Propheticz) October 27, 2022

I’m supposed to feel sorry that a bunch of entitled virtue signaling tech workers making over 6 figures got fired? Its obvious y’all weren’t adding value to the company otherwise you’d still be working there. Keep up the good work @elonmusk — NFT enthusiast (@cb1crypto) October 27, 2022

Surely yes. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 27, 2022

Mommy and daddy failed. — #BillsMafia Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) October 27, 2022

Insulting your future boss @elonmusk and practically daring him to fire you, is a bold strategy for employees of #Twitter. Let's see if it pays off for them. pic.twitter.com/C1qXnmLmTs — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 27, 2022

You probably just wrecked your career for the rest of your life with all potential employers where you would use your skills as an engineer. You're acting like @AB84. Good luck to you. — Sharko Ramius (@RedFebtober) October 27, 2022

Nothing has validated Elon’s announcement more than the behavior of Twitter employees since the announcement. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 🐊 (@txsalth2o) October 27, 2022

And that’s the truth.

Hard to feel any remorse for such an entitled snotty group of people.

#WellBye

***

***

