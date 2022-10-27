You can run from your racist and homophobic tweets, but you can’t hide

Would appear John Fetterman’s Finance Director (whatever the heck that is), Kelsey Denny, was caught tweeting some fairly racist and homophobic things. We know, you’re SHOCKED that someone who is working to elect a Democrat would tweet such racist and homophobic things.

Tigers never really change their stripes … just sayin’ for like the 100th time now.

Natalie Winters shared the following on Twitter:

.@JohnFetterman's Finance Director @KelseyDenny DELETED racist and homophobic tweets seconds after I exposed them on https://t.co/FJO2UjoFHC. Don't worry, I've got the receipts:https://t.co/Jid7JufnPc pic.twitter.com/Yp34wVRumk — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) October 26, 2022

Gosh, then Kelsey went and protected her tweets.

Because you know, innocent people always do that.

And when THAT wasn’t enough, she changed her Twitter handle.

Again, not something someone ‘innocent’ would do.

Not a great look, Fetterman camp … as if things could get any worse.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Thanks for all your hard work, Kelsey.

Wow… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 26, 2022

Betcha they blame it on her having a stroke. — PogueMahone63 (@PMahone63) October 26, 2022

MEEP.

2 weeks before election day is a great time for campaign staffers to purge stuff like this from their accounts. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) October 26, 2022

Totally.

Is his finance director a 12 year old? — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) October 27, 2022

Will @JohnFetterman who refused to apologize to a black man he held captive at gun point disavow this? — Ben Stanton 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) October 26, 2022

Ooopsies — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) October 26, 2022

Something like that.

***

***

