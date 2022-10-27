You can run from your racist and homophobic tweets, but you can’t hide

Would appear John Fetterman’s Finance Director (whatever the heck that is), Kelsey Denny, was caught tweeting some fairly racist and homophobic things. We know, you’re SHOCKED that someone who is working to elect a Democrat would tweet such racist and homophobic things.

Tigers never really change their stripes … just sayin’ for like the 100th time now.

Natalie Winters shared the following on Twitter:

Gosh, then Kelsey went and protected her tweets.

Because you know, innocent people always do that.

And when THAT wasn’t enough, she changed her Twitter handle.

Again, not something someone ‘innocent’ would do.

Not a great look, Fetterman camp … as if things could get any worse.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Thanks for all your hard work, Kelsey.

MEEP.

Totally.

Something like that.

