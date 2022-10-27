We’re really sorry we missed this from a couple of days ago when Twitter employees released a list of demands for Elon Musk. What’s really funny about Zack Kanter’s tweet is that he seems to think Elon would be upset about losing up to 75% of his staff … when he’s talked openly about laying that many off anyway.

And the way some of them have been behaving on Twitter, we’re not surprised that he would feel the need to let them go.

Such a tough tweet …

If Elon doesn’t meet these demands, there’s a real risk of many employees quitting – some estimates say up to 75% of them. pic.twitter.com/wAXqzEDYzN — Zack Kanter (@zackkanter) October 25, 2022

Umm … dude.

What?

Does he really think Elon can be threatened by a bunch of blue-hairs who refuse to shave their armpits demanding he continue to allow them to stifle free speech and free thought? Yeah, no.

We think Oilfield Rando ‘said’ it best:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, we laughed.

A lot.

I can’t tell you how hilarious this is from an oil industry perspective. I just can’t. I’ve heard of layoff rounds where people showed up and there was just a locked door with a note on it lol. Grow the f**k up — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 26, 2022

But … but … it’s Twitter. And they’re super important and stuff because the narrative needs to be controlled by the Left! REEEEE!

I’ve had to break the news to whole ass drilling and frac crews that this was the last pad, and we may not even finish it. And then just keep moving while waiting for the decision to come down from upstairs. The tech industry is an absolute joke. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 26, 2022

And not a funny one.

I’ve watched oilfield hands keep busting ass KNOWING the layoff was coming in a few weeks, KNOWING a long bust was ahead It’s just amazing watching twitter employees throw this shitfit — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 26, 2022

They’re also f**king their coworkers who aren’t idiots. What do you think other companies are gonna think of when somebody with twitter in their resume applies now? You think they wanna risk that headache? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 26, 2022

What he said.

All of it.

***

Related:

Grifter Rebekah Jones’ campaign BUSTED posting doctored letter for gullible supporters (screenshots)

Entitled, whiny Twitter employee openly talking smack at Elon Musk does NOT go well, like at all

Katie Hobbs WRECKED for blaming Kari Lake and ‘dangerous allies’ for break-in at her campaign HQ (Lake responds and DAMN)

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%