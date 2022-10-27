We’re really sorry we missed this from a couple of days ago when Twitter employees released a list of demands for Elon Musk. What’s really funny about Zack Kanter’s tweet is that he seems to think Elon would be upset about losing up to 75% of his staff … when he’s talked openly about laying that many off anyway.

And the way some of them have been behaving on Twitter, we’re not surprised that he would feel the need to let them go.

Such a tough tweet …

Umm … dude.

What?

Does he really think Elon can be threatened by a bunch of blue-hairs who refuse to shave their armpits demanding he continue to allow them to stifle free speech and free thought? Yeah, no.

We think Oilfield Rando ‘said’ it best:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, we laughed.

A lot.

But … but … it’s Twitter. And they’re super important and stuff because the narrative needs to be controlled by the Left! REEEEE!

And not a funny one.

What he said.

All of it.

