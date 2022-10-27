Seems Rebekah Jones is still up to her old tricks. Shocker.

Sounds like her campaign has posted a doctored letter on Instagram, per Marc Caputo:

1/2 Rebekah Jones’s congressional Instagram page is posting a doctored letter falsely stating she “demonstrated” a violation of whistleblower law FL Commission on Human Rights spox Frank Penela tells me the word appears nowhere in the original letter See below https://t.co/oyZzPmY8lv — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 26, 2022

Oh, and she’s accusing Marc of making up stories … on Instagram.

Because you know, she was suspended from Twitter for being horrible.

Meanwhile, Jones is libeling me on Instagram by falsely accusing me of fabricating stories, although the record shows she’s advancing fabricated/doctored information to her gullible followers. But here we are More context below https://t.co/BPXHcKagaH — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 26, 2022

Here’s the thread he’s referring to:

1/3 Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones is sharing an incomplete document on Instagram suggesting she’s a COVID whistleblower But she’s not showing page 2: “There is not reasonable cause to believe Respondent subjected Complainant to unlawful whistleblower retaliation” pic.twitter.com/Uxrc9ug0Tc — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 26, 2022

2/3 The Florida Commission on Human Relations finding that “there is no reasonable cause to believe” Rebekah Jones is a whistleblower comes after an Inspector General report found her claims were either “unsubstantiated” or were simply falsehttps://t.co/aGUQ5YkhjQ — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 26, 2022

Jones can still sue the state & press a whistleblower claim But her long history of false & misleading statements —and the lack of evidence for her claims so far — could make it difficult for her to win Speaking of which, she faces 2 separate criminal cases Prior thread👇 https://t.co/pzMhEF2p13 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 26, 2022

But you know, reporters reporting on her antics are the real problem.

UPDATE: After forging state documents, Rebekah Jones accused two different reporters of "forging" the copies they got from state officials, adding that doing so is a crime. When others began pointing out how she was clearly the one who forged documents she shut off commenting. https://t.co/urXv5PZg85 — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) October 27, 2022

I’m sure Grant Stern will be all over this with his crack investigative reporting. — Damin Toell doesn’t change his name for🎃Halloween (@damintoell) October 26, 2022

Grifters gonna grift — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) October 26, 2022

She’s a straight up criminal. — That’s what she said (@Too_Much_Reason) October 26, 2022

It's accurate. Jones is a habitual liar and con artist, making a living off of grifting her gullible groupies. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) October 26, 2022

She also sent these out. She states she has a “proven record of fighting for those who have fought for us.” 🐂💩 She’s playing to the huge military community in D1, that she’s never been a part of. The graphics alone imply she is endorsed by the military.@RepMattGaetz

. pic.twitter.com/IQ2yPnOL3M — 🐝Snarky FemVet🐝 (@fem_mil) October 27, 2022

What a phony.

Oh my, is Rebekah lying…again? — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) October 27, 2022

Yeah, we’re totally surprised.

That’s the face all of us saw while the press treated her like a totally normal person because “RON DESANTIS IS WORSE THAN TRUMP!” pic.twitter.com/WnaRcgfhTT — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 27, 2022

I can fix her — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) October 26, 2022

