Seems Rebekah Jones is still up to her old tricks. Shocker.

Gosh, she’s been so straight-forward, honest, and transparent up until this point.

Heh.

HA ha ha ha ha.

Sorry, sometimes we totally crack ourselves up.

Sounds like her campaign has posted a doctored letter on Instagram, per Marc Caputo:

Oopsie.

Oh, and she’s accusing Marc of making up stories … on Instagram.

Because you know, she was suspended from Twitter for being horrible.

Here’s the thread he’s referring to:

But you know, reporters reporting on her antics are the real problem.

Shut off commenting.

Sure, that makes her look legit.

Totally.

HA HA HA HA HA

Nah, Grant is too busy making sure he tweets the things the Biden administration gave him while he was at the White House with other loser Lefty influencers.

Eeek.

What a phony.

Yeah, we’re totally surprised.

Dude.

No. You can’t.

Heh.

***

***

