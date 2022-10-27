Richard Marx thinks we all should care that he is an atheist, and as an atheist, that he has any idea what Christ’s teachings are so that he can tell people he disagrees with that they are going to burn in Hell. Forget that he wouldn’t know the first thing about Christianity if it fell out of the sky, landed on his Botox-filled face, and started to wiggle.

Honestly, we just think he was bored and wanted some attention since fewer and fewer people know who is he … or care who he is for that matter.

As an atheist, I believe at the moment of death it’s just lights out. Done. Because, I dunno, brain waves..science. But if I’m wrong, I have ZERO doubt that the folks who claim to be “Christian” but live their lives in opposition of Christ’s teachings are gonna be first to burn. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 27, 2022

Picking on Christianity …

Here’s that attention you ordered, Dick.

Right? Super spiritual and deep.

Replace Christians with Muslims and make that statement. https://t.co/vrPX9LthBM — Bob Jones (@bobjones1983) October 27, 2022

Yeah, we all know he won’t do that.

Ahem.

Right, the people who have dumped on other people all their lives will have a problem. People like…you. https://t.co/xWz6KAfnyX — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) October 27, 2022

Ironic, ain’t it?

Joel Pollack responded:

Translation: I don't believe in Heaven for anyone, but I believe in Hell for those whom I presume to judge based on my understanding of their faith. What a way to live. https://t.co/9ty5Qf4V9k — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 27, 2022

Truth.

And this really set Dick off for some reason.

Maybe because the truth hurts?

Ummm … yikes.

This is foul.

What is it about people on the Left, especially blue-checks, being so obsessed with Trump’s sex life and using homosexuality as an insult? Forget that the conversation had zero to do with Trump in the first place. Seems Dick’s TDS is still raging.

Yuck, we had to screenshot his tweet it’s so nasty.

You had to imagine “tonguing the taint” before you composed this tweet. I salute your sex-positive fantasy life https://t.co/xQ6c1iQO25 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 27, 2022

Joel handled it with class.

Unlike Dick.

***

***

