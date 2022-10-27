Since rumors about Elon Musk buying tech giant Twitter started months and months ago, the Left has continued to lose their minds. Forget that Musk is actually more libertarian than anything, but the fact the billionaire respects and cherishes freedom of speech for all people is a threat to those who believe only they should be heard. So when it became more than a rumor, plenty of them said they would LEAVE … da da daaaaa!

And now that’s official Lefties are saying they will stay so they can SAVE THE COUNTRY from mean old freedom of speech.

Seriously.

Just take a look at these self-serving, sanctimonious lawn flamingos on the #IWasGoingToQuitTwitterBut tag:

#IWasGoingToQuitTwitterBut I don't want these clowns to represent America. pic.twitter.com/84yBcn4xs6 — Mike the Antifa Firefighter 🚒 (@MrMadness81) October 27, 2022

Nah, he wants HIS clowns to represent America.

We’ve seen plenty of them visiting the White House.

#IWasGoingToQuitTwitterBut I figured maybe if a good amt of us teamed together, we could get Elon to quit 1st & take a huge loss.

I'd be down to stay here that long just to see that happen. — Great Scott! 🦁 (@TheScottfather) October 27, 2022

This dude is staying so he can take Elon down.

What a toughie.

Notice this account’s name.

The irony of them claiming OTHERS are brainwashed.

Woof.

#IWasGoingToQuitTwitterBut I'll be permanently suspended soon enough, I'm sure… pic.twitter.com/o6JcJMFZC8 — ALWAYS Cynical and Crusty (@CrustyTheCynic) October 27, 2022

Right, dude.

They’ll totally suspend you for that powerful Yoshi gif.

#IWasGoingToQuitTwitterBut I'm sticking around out of respect to my groups and followers. If Elon doesn't kick me out, or wash me down the "sink" drain, then I'm going to fight for the planet and civil rights.#VoteBlueToProtectYourRights pic.twitter.com/6NX3UFffVs — Jon Kitchen ☮️💔 (@kitchen5203) October 27, 2022

These people and their false sense of importance and superiority.

Hilarious.

I have a block button and I don't really care. I value my friends here not the platform itself. Onward.#IWasGoingToQuitTwitterBut — Leslieoo7  (@Leslieoo7) October 27, 2022

She’s SO BRAVE.

Much stunning even.

#IWasGoingToQuitTwitterBut I decided that I will fight until the very end, support my fellas even if the elonpocalypse causes the #NAFO movement to go down. It is the right thing to do because that is what s good fella would do. — Dank NAFO (@frolicforever) October 27, 2022

This person will fight until the very end.

On Twitter.

Don’t make that face.

Ok, make that face.

We did.

The reality of this trend …

#IWasGoingToQuitTwitterBut Is trending 😂

the tweets are hilarious The same peeps that probably said:#IWasGoingToMoveToCanadaIfTrumpWonBut

people 😂😂😂 — Dusty Desert Dweller (@dusty_dweller) October 27, 2022

If only they’d have followed through.

Then again, Canada is already a mess without our crazies.

LMAO #IWasGoingToQuitTwitterBut is trending bc the left realized they have to come up with reasons they're staying to soften the embarrassment — Top Secret (@ICU1010) October 27, 2022

#IWasGoingToQuitTwitterBut is the hashtag being used by panicky losers, suddenly scrambling to come up with some justification, no matter how pathetic or unconvincing, why they can't/won't actually live up to their silly tantrum declarations of the last few months.🤣🤣🤣 — Ward Bond "Two Words: 'SHOWER TIME, ASHLEY!'" (@Bond11Ward) October 27, 2022

#IWasGoingToQuitTwitterBut same vibe as "If Trump is president, I'm leaving the country!" I don't recall any of them keeping their word then either. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) October 27, 2022

It’s just like the Twitter employees sending Elon a list of demands he better adhere to or else.

Ridiculous nonsense and noise over the simple IDEA that another group of people will once again have a voice in the public square. It’s as if the Left really isn’t capable of dealing with anyone who disagrees with them about anything.

This is gonna be fun.

***

Related:

Blue-check tells Elon Musk he better meet Twitter employee demands OR ELSE he’ll lose them and LOL

Grifter Rebekah Jones’ campaign BUSTED posting doctored letter for gullible supporters (screenshots)

Entitled, whiny Twitter employee openly talking smack at Elon Musk does NOT go well, like at all

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%