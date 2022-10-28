Trump owns Rick Wilson. Period the end. Imagine giving up so much of who you are and what you believe because of ONE man. Oh, we know, Rick likes to pretend he’s a thorn in Trump’s side and THEY’LL SHOW HIM when the WALLS CAVE IN but at this point … it’s just such a boring, sad, predictable act.

The only thing more predictable than Taylor Lorenz going into complete hysterics when Elon took over was that Rick would tweet out a bunch of hooey trying to build himself up to pretend he matters.

We think he’s trying to rally his troops but it just comes off as a tantrum, really.

1/ So, as I warned, Trump is likely to be back here on Hellscape dot com any time now. E|on will want to juice the stock price, and rest-assured, Wall Street will take the bait. There was a sense that his banishment made his cult less committed, his danger less pendant. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 28, 2022

Ummm … Elon can’t juice the stock price, Rick.

Cult?

What?

Told you guys.

Keep going.

2/ That was never the case. Just not saying his name or looking into the maw of his power over the MAGAe didn't make it go away. He is the most powerful force in GOP politics by orders of magnitude and the inevitable 2024 nominee unless a shark, a blood clot or Melania kills him. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 28, 2022

Rick has been rooting openly for Trump’s death for years.

Yawn.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Big tough guy telling a bunch of preening whiners to tell a former president to eff-off … on Twitter.

THAT’LL SHOW US.

4/ Y'all, he reads his twitter comments. He's a damn snowflake. Drag him. Have fun with it. He's not sending his militia to kick in doors yet, and since Duke E|on has embraced the free speech public square trope, ride it like a rented mule. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 28, 2022

Calls Trump a snowflake, then claims he’ll send his militia to kick down doors?

What?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, Rick and so many of these idiots are just missing the point. We don’t want them to leave, we don’t want anyone on the Left to bail … no no, we want to debate them IN THE PUBLIC SQUARE without having our voices throttled, shadowbanned, or censored.

Please. Pretty please. Stay.

6/ HORSE. Sorry. Voice rec. Besides, Trump being back in the public eye like this makes it harder for decent people to look away and mutter, "Well, it was Trump or communism. I don't like the tweets but I like duh policy." Now, they'll own it again. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 28, 2022

Sure, Rick.

Keep telling yourself and the mindless drones you’re milking for dollars they don’t really have with the Democrats in charge that this is a GOOD THING for you all.

7/ Republican electeds will have to rub that stank alllll over themselves again to satisfy his grotesque, seething ego hole. I wish he'd been back earlier in the election cycle so voters would know that a vote for ANY GOP candidate is a vote for more of him, everywhere, always. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 28, 2022

The only stank here is Rick.

8/ Be eager for the fray. Get in the game. Don't that human FUPA make you leave a goddamned thing. If the thing is going to darken your door, darken his back. Bullies never quit until someone punches back. Give as good as ya get. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 28, 2022

Says the bully.

9/ The greatest joy for Trump and the school of little MAGAs swimming after him in hopes of catching his droppings is for people to writhe and moan. Be eager for the fray. OK, back to work for this guy. Ads to make, people to smite, See you soon, Donnie. pic.twitter.com/ZCZ1KGDmO3 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 28, 2022

Smite.

The only thing funnier than Rick’s complete lack of self-awareness is his overblown sense of self-worth. This guy bragged about making a ‘dick joke’ in a political ad …

Rick, Elon can’t “juice the stock price” of a privately-held company that’s not on any stock exchanges. https://t.co/zOMvSGAG7p — Damin Toell doesn’t change his name for🎃Halloween (@damintoell) October 28, 2022

Oh, and there’s that, too. Rick sort of corrected himself but when you make an error like this, delete the thread and start over. Otherwise, you just look like a tool. Well, more of a tool, even.

How can you “juice the stock price” of a privately held company, Rick? — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 28, 2022

There’s no stock price in a private company. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) October 28, 2022

As we said … TOOL.

***

Related:

Elon Musk tweets just 4 words after taking ownership of Twitter and BOOM goes the dynamite

Whitmer’s lie about kids being ‘out of school for 3 months’ used in POWERFUL pro-parent ad (watch)

Entitled, whiny Twitter employee openly talking smack at Elon Musk does NOT go well, like at all

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%