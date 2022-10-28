Chief Twit Elon Musk just had this to ‘tweet’ after it was clear he’d taken ownership of Twitter.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Elon didn’t really need to say much more.

People are either really happy, ecstatic even …

NOW I know why the caged bird sings….excellent news! — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) October 28, 2022

Excited for this new age of free speech. Don’t let anyone convince you that a debate of ideas is ‘dangerous’. — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) October 28, 2022

Debate?

Where both sides actually have the ability to have an opinion and share it freely? What a concept.

pic.twitter.com/ZUbV58Pr4f — David Hamilton, FBISD School Board Trustee (@Hamilton4TX) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk JUST CHANGED EVERYTHING! 🙂 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 28, 2022

Let’s hope so.

Yes — Now it’s time to Free Them All: pic.twitter.com/UmwxPMFkVF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 28, 2022

Or they are losing their freakin’ minds (and we’ll cover a lot of those people as the day goes on).

I wonder what GOP promised in return of this very expensive acquisition. — Fabio Zagami (@fabio_zagami) October 28, 2022

Yes, it’s all a ploy by the evil GOP, to make sure people can be heard.

Holy cow.

Happy that Elon backed out of the deal and then only went through with it because he was forced to? — Calidude (@steinhoister172) October 28, 2022

These are the kind of people who complain when you buy them a birthday present.

Okay!

Time to drop Twitter! — logicaldebate🇿🇦🇺🇦 (@logicaldebate) October 28, 2022

Freedom of speech does not equal freedom from consequence. — Laura #mecfs #adhd #dysautonomia (@laurabumblebee) October 28, 2022

The problem, ‘Laura’, is Twitter was only providing consequences for certain opinions and certain groups.

Free speech isn’t good for everyone – just look at this Kanye mess — Karen Kincaid (@KarenKi25902207) October 28, 2022

Ok, Karen.

Do not reinstate trumps twitter! He will divide the country more! And that will be on your head! Stand up for what’s right. Not fame and money hungry people! — sun (@sunsungirly) October 28, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

They just want Biden to divide us … that seems legit.

This editor simply can’t wrap her mind around the idea that allowing all people to share their views and ideas is somehow a bad thing, especially when we’ve spent years (a decade plus) watching as Twitter verified and promoted certain people while vilifying and stifling others. If Twitter is really meant to be the ‘public square’ and not a publisher, this is the way it should be.

And our pals on the Left losing their minds will just have to deal with it.

***

***

