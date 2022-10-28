Chief Twit Elon Musk just had this to ‘tweet’ after it was clear he’d taken ownership of Twitter.

Elon didn’t really need to say much more.

People are either really happy, ecstatic even …

Debate?

Where both sides actually have the ability to have an opinion and share it freely? What a concept.

Let’s hope so.

Or they are losing their freakin’ minds (and we’ll cover a lot of those people as the day goes on).

Yes, it’s all a ploy by the evil GOP, to make sure people can be heard.

Holy cow.

These are the kind of people who complain when you buy them a birthday present.

The problem, ‘Laura’, is Twitter was only providing consequences for certain opinions and certain groups.

Ok, Karen.

HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

They just want Biden to divide us … that seems legit.

This editor simply can’t wrap her mind around the idea that allowing all people to share their views and ideas is somehow a bad thing, especially when we’ve spent years (a decade plus) watching as Twitter verified and promoted certain people while vilifying and stifling others. If Twitter is really meant to be the ‘public square’ and not a publisher, this is the way it should be.

And our pals on the Left losing their minds will just have to deal with it.

***

***

