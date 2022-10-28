Imagine thinking Twitter’s Vijaya Gadde, who actually worked to remove Trump from Twitter, did a lot for free speech. She has been a key player in the oppression of certain groups, people, ideas, and narratives for a long long time.

But Mike Masnick seems to think she has done A LOT for free speech … so much so that he wrote an entire thread about it.

Try not to laugh too hard.

Twitter is less of a free speech platform without her.

Dude, put down the free Biden crack pipe.

HA HA HA HA HA

Rallying for free speech, whining that the platform is not a free speech platform without Gadde … bragging about blocking people.

Wow.

Trending

Note, he’s all over his own thread snapping at people and getting all fussy but we think his little thread is plenty of noise from him.

Heh.

A gif of a dude eating glue.

We kinda sorta love this.

People he disagrees with being suppressed, throttled, censored, locked and even suspended.

Weird, we know.

Slavery is freedom – yadda yadda yadda.

Maybe they all should.

Right?

***

Related:

Media Matters CEO freaks TF OUT in thread because Lefties no longer control Twitter and the narrative

Fox 10 Phoenix claims graphic showing Hobbs beating Lake (!) was just a mistake and HELLO backfire

Rick Wilson’s PATHETIC meltdown-thread babbling about Trump coming back to Twitter is DELICIOUS

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elonfree speechMike MasnickTrumptwitterVijaya Gadde