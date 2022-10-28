Imagine thinking Twitter’s Vijaya Gadde, who actually worked to remove Trump from Twitter, did a lot for free speech. She has been a key player in the oppression of certain groups, people, ideas, and narratives for a long long time.

But Mike Masnick seems to think she has done A LOT for free speech … so much so that he wrote an entire thread about it.

Try not to laugh too hard.

People do not realize how much @vijaya did for free speech. Twitter is less of a free speech platform without her. https://t.co/16bUrFU8LZ — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 28, 2022

Twitter is less of a free speech platform without her.

Dude, put down the free Biden crack pipe.

Being for free speech is not about creating memes. It means fighting in court and against governments for free speech. @vijaya did that over and over and over again. — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 28, 2022

The responses here from people who don't understand what free speech actually means is… well… telling. — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 28, 2022

It's a good night for blocking. And to all the foolish people I'm blocking, I hope you will realize in time (though I know you won't) that @vijaya spent years protecting your 1st Amendment rights, and did more to protect your right to be anonymous than almost anyone. — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 28, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Rallying for free speech, whining that the platform is not a free speech platform without Gadde … bragging about blocking people.

Wow.

Private company. Can do what it wants. — Chuck and Nancy (@NancynChuck) October 28, 2022

Note, he’s all over his own thread snapping at people and getting all fussy but we think his little thread is plenty of noise from him.

Heh.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 28, 2022

A gif of a dude eating glue.

We kinda sorta love this.

Yes, free speech, it can only be accomplished by censoring people and deplatforming those with 'wrongthink'. Big brain bluecheck right here. — Redacted (@Stapled_Lips) October 28, 2022

The unbelievable irony of the menopausal doxxer pretending to support free speech and anonymity is so good 🤌🏼 — Jared Still (@jaredstill) October 28, 2022

What is your definition of free speech? I’m intrigued. — Caleb Box (@calebbox) October 28, 2022

People he disagrees with being suppressed, throttled, censored, locked and even suspended.

Weird, we know.

Banning people for speech is now "free speech". LOL LOL LOL — Janice (@jannyfayray) October 28, 2022

I'll just leave this here:https://t.co/7nudrmDea8 — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) October 28, 2022

So, by her banning accounts, she was a free speech advocate? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) October 28, 2022

"War is peace" energy going on. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 28, 2022

Slavery is freedom – yadda yadda yadda.

Ha. The sensitive dork blocked me. Not sure blue-check journalists should block mild critics who make George Orwell jokes. Maybe he should learn to code. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 28, 2022

Maybe they all should.

Is it Opposite Day? — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) October 28, 2022

Right?

***

