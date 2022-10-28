Trump-obsessed, TDS-infected Lefties (looking at you, Rob Reiner) are very very very very very worried that Elon Musk will reinstate Trump’s Twitter account. And odds are, he will. Last night, after Elon was officially the ‘Chief Twit,’ there was a screenshot floating around supposedly from Trump claiming he would get his account back on Halloween.

As you can imagine, the Left was none too happy about it.

Sadly, it was not legit … but Mollie Hemingway was good enough to share Trump’s actual statement about Elon buying Twitter from Truth Social:

Trump talks about Truth Social and Twitter pic.twitter.com/MyYCvNNat1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2022

There ya’ have it.

He’s happy about Truth Social, he prefers it even, and he’s glad the ‘Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country’ are no longer in charge.

Oh, and he LOVES TRUTH.

Still, we would really love to see 45 back in Twitter, just to witness the meltdowns that would likely make the meltdowns over Elon owning Twitter look like nothin’.

It’s a good and rational take! 🙏🇺🇸👏 — Tammy Ernsberger (@rwelite) October 28, 2022

I agree with him, but he must come back to Twitter to really stir the pot — Roger's Mom (@RogersMom101) October 28, 2022

It would be fun, right?

I believe this is correct. Twitter needs employees dedicated to running a clean, fair platform. Get rid of the political operatives and replace them with solid technicians. I think that's what Musk is trying to do. — Just Don (@Don109BW) October 28, 2022

Wouldn’t that be amazing? Twitter that is a legit and actual public square?!

Do we dare to dream?!

***

***

Editor’s note:

