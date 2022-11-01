The people who ruined so many lives over COVID now want us to forgive and forget.

You know, you’d think the people who spent years lecturing us about vaccines, and masks, going so far as to wish serious illness, lack of medical care, and DEATH even on us all would know better than to ask us to forgive, forget, and move on.

Hey, they were just scared and didn’t know any better or something.

And they want us to accept that, be the bigger people, and let it go … oddly, right before the midterms.

YEAH, not happening.

Jesse Kelly put a thread together of people’s COVID hardships and they are absolutely heartbreaking and infuriating. Every singe public health official, elected official, and union head/teacher should have to read every one of them and APOLOGIZE.

But we know they won’t.

Take a gander.

If you suffered hardship during COVID because of lockdowns, social distancing, and mandates, reply below with your story. Go: — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 31, 2022

My daughter cried herself to sleep many nights in the spring of 2020 because she missed her teachers and friends. She dedicated her 20 poem project to her hatred of masks and plexiglass because she couldn’t hear in class in 2021. — Micha (@EruditeAlchemy) October 31, 2022

Awful.

My 38 year old sister was forced by her job to get the vaccine last summer, she died of a blood clot about 8 hours after receiving her second shot — Kelly 💫 (@kelly4freedom) October 31, 2022

No words.

My mom died alone in a hospital. — Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) October 31, 2022

I know it doesn’t matter – but:

During the lockdowns, I had repeated panic attacks from being stuck inside and thoughts of su!cide. My mental health was so bad my psychiatrist prescribed me Xanax. (I didn’t take it because my Nana was worried about addiction.) — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) October 31, 2022

Oh, but it does matter.

Cumulus Media fired me for refusing their vaccine mandate. — DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) October 31, 2022

My 90 yo mother in law fell in July of ‘20, broke 10 ribs. We were told she had a week to live, if that. Her sons could not go see her in the hospital, or the care facility she was put in after the hospital was “too crowded to care for her.” We said our goodbyes on the phone. 1/2 — LG in AZ (@lgadbery) November 1, 2022

On. The. Phone.

Pissed yet?

Keep going.

I felt the same way. Still do when I look at pictures of my Gram and me when we were younger, though now I’m determined to maintain my composure so this never happens again. Pic is of me hugging my Gram a couple of years before the “pandemic”. They stole her from us. pic.twitter.com/k6LINBuews — CB (@RanchoAstro) November 1, 2022

‘They stole her from us.’

Yes, they did.

My niece fell into deep depression. She missed her last year of junior high and her first two years of high school. She can’t be around people anymore. It’s all horrific. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 31, 2022

What they did to teenagers and their mental health ‘to protect them’ is abhorrent.

It all is.

My daughter, "Do you have COVID?"

Neighbor, "No."

My daughter, "Can you come over and play with me?"

Neighbor, "Mom says no!"

My daughter, "ok."

This was a regular thing with neighbors, school friends, and cousins for over a year. All she had was us, her parents, to play with. pic.twitter.com/kvguA14cFO — Legnats (@Stangelicious) November 1, 2022

Just breaks our heart.

I have a condition that wouldn’t let me 2 wear a mask. I was escorted for not wearing one by 4 cops from my doctor’s office who knew my health history. I was rolled out of a surgery room for the same reason. For almost 2 years I was refused medical treatments most of the time. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 1, 2022

When I was in the hospital for the surgery, I was refused different screenings. I was only allowed to have 1 visit per day so I couldn’t see my sons together for 3 weeks. Not to mentioned losing my job & being attack by 300lb+ guy for not having facial diaper, I’m 115lb woman. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 1, 2022

People are awful.

And now these same people want us to come together?

Pffft.

One of my very best friends died alone in ICU because they would not let his family and friends in the room with him as he fought it. I miss him everyday. The thing is we all caught COVID eventually. He was such a good soul. — Denny Chad Halen (@DennyChadHalen) November 1, 2022

Just my mother dying alone in a senior care center with none of her children allowed to be with her, and our priest having to give her last rites by phone. — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) November 1, 2022

My son lost out on therapies that he needed. He was 2 at the time and getting PT, OT and speech. We had to do all of them by zoom. Thank God he's fine now but we had to do a lot for him to come back from that — Jeremy Frankel 🍊 (@FrankelJeremy) November 1, 2022

So many kids lost out on therapies they needed, even when they were allowed back in the classroom because the masks made it all but impossible for so many of them.

My father-in-law passed away on 11/20/20. He was a highly decorated WWII & Korean War vet. Unlike George Floyd’s THREE star studded funeral galas, we were only allowed a handful of mourners and had to sit far apart (God forbid anyone would try to console anyone else). — Judianna (@Judianna) November 1, 2022

God forbid.

Without getting too specific, COVID destroyed high school for my two sons, had a devastating effect on my career as well as my mental and physical health, and nearly ruined us financially. Not one single person in my household got COVID, by the way. — Sagacious Guy (@RealSagacity) October 31, 2022

We picked where we live so that our youngest could be part of one of the finest marching bands in the state. She missed her entire senior year of high school. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) October 31, 2022

So many missed their entire senior year – what they’d been working toward for YEARS.

I haven't seen my parents since 2019 because they are still scared. We live 8 hours away. I'm afraid I'll never see them again. — NN 1500 🇺🇸 (@SecretaryNikki) November 1, 2022

This is a sad and true point as well – so many are STILL scared.

I have an autistic child who receives OT, PT & speech therapy 3x/week. Because he was not allowed to attend school, he stop speaking, wasn't able to walk 1/2 block. His structure was completely destroyed. He ended up becoming extremely aggressive and was ultimately placed. — Ruthann (@rjkretser) November 1, 2022

My Grammy died from loneliness in a nursing home. These pics were taken just a few months apart. I will never forgive them. Not ever. pic.twitter.com/LaQHHITc1b — CB (@RanchoAstro) October 31, 2022

My dad died April 9. We couldn’t have a funeral. Those of us who could attend had to stand 10’ away at the short graveside service. Military wouldn’t do honors. Two months later, George Floyd had multiple funerals in different states. I will never forgive or forget. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 31, 2022

We will never forgive or forget either.

Lost my 25 yr career with .@TMobile because I refused the vax. Also lost contact with my dad/stepmom, and my aunt and uncle, because they don't want to be in the same room with an unvaxxed person. — Victory or Death 🇺🇸 (@IncognitoMeems) October 31, 2022

I was unemployed for the better part of a year. Lost my house, my truck, my credit is now completely shot and I'm still digging myself out of the hole. Oh, and I got covid and was kinda sick for a week. — Ovaltine Jenkins (@ovesjenkins) October 31, 2022

I had constant anxiety & almost lost my mind because I was surrounded by people who just immediately did “what they were told.” Sometimes I thought I was in some kind of Twilight Zone nightmare. Also, friendships of 30 yrs were destroyed or made awkward. Things are 4ever changed. — @LeftyMagnet (@leftymagnet) October 31, 2022

What’s really awful is this thread just goes on and on and on and on – a reminder of why we should absolutely NOT ‘forgive and forget’ and move on. The idea that anyone would even SUGGEST such a thing is beyond infuriating.

People lost so much over a virus with a 99% survival rate.

And knowing so much of it was for political gain for one party … no words.

***

***

