We get it, Katie Hobbs posted this on Halloween but c’mon, considering she’s been so scared of Kari Lake and reporters that she’s hidden in bathrooms and freight elevators you’d think she’d be smart enough to avoid anything and everything to do with being afraid.

But … nope.

She’s just not that bright.

Look at this mess:

POV: You see Kari Lake. pic.twitter.com/cFIhr88ZiN — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 31, 2022

She had to know this wouldn’t go well.

Wait, let us rephrase that.

The 15-year-old running her Twitter account had to know this wouldn’t go well.

Kari Lake herself (or her team) tweeted back:

POV: You just got ratio’d … again — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 1, 2022

Ouch.

Damn.

And it didn’t bet any better after that.

POV: You let a fifteen year old intern run your social media… — Libra Tarian (@LibraTarian) November 1, 2022

Hey, that’s our joke.

You will be unemployed in 8 days — JP (@ishouldnobetter) November 1, 2022

That would be amazing.

Oh no! A beautiful & intelligent woman that doesn’t run from the press unlike you!! ACKKKK!!! — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) November 1, 2022

IT’S SO SCARY!

You won’t even debate her 😂 pic.twitter.com/WquMuQfj1i — Yonkaholic (@ZonkedAll) October 31, 2022

She hides from reporters in BATHROOMS.

POV: Katie Hobbs sees a debate stage. — Dr. Ranch Wood (@UVIL1991) October 31, 2022

Seriously.

So, what are your plans after the humiliating defeat? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 31, 2022

Maybe she could do some voice-over work for cartoons … that itty, bitty voice.

Are you trying to be bad at this? — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithOAN) November 1, 2022

One wonders.

Or maybe she just naturally sucks at it?

What a disgrace of a human you are Katie. Is it true your twin sister didnt vote for you? — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) November 1, 2022

It’s nice to see such maturity in a candidate. You really set a great example. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 31, 2022

Totally.

That might be funny if you were actively trying to debate and actually face @KariLake instead of hiding in bathrooms. — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) November 1, 2022

Yup.

…says the coward who won't debate her. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 1, 2022

How about debating her? 🐔 — 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@klayfortres) October 31, 2022

Seeing a theme here.

Or when people hear your voice. — bluecollar guy she/her (@metal_gear88) October 31, 2022

You’re so bad at this lol — Mauty480 (@Mauty480) October 31, 2022

Yeah, she really is bad at this.

Such great Twitchy fodder though!

We should send her a thank you note and some cookies after she loses next week.

