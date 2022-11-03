As Biden was preening on and on about how ‘our democracy’ is AT STAKE in the upcoming midterm and once again vilifying half the country implying they are a threat and a danger, some yahoo attempted to punch/attack Republican candidate, General Don Bolduc.

But sure, it’s Republicans who are violent and dangerous. TOTALLY.

Don Bolduc’s campaign says he was the victim of an attempted assault tonight while walking into the debate. Someone tried to attack/punch him and was arrested, a spokesperson says. He wasn’t harmed. — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) November 3, 2022

From Boston 25 News:

New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country. Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene,” said a Bolduc campaign manager.

Check out those violent right-wingers.

these right wing extremists… — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) November 3, 2022

Right?

Such a problem.

First read that as “He wasn’t hammered…” — Don Cash, Jr (@DonCashJr) November 3, 2022

Why did Joe Biden incite his fans like this? — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) November 3, 2022

He incited them weeks and weeks ago.

Has Biden condemned this attempted assassination? — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) November 3, 2022

Okay, uncool, if true. Political violence is never okay. — Mo Ray (@mo2dmax) November 3, 2022

If true?

Huh.

Well, full transparency, there are some people claiming there was no attack on Bolduc:

This is untrue, the video clearly shows Bolduc's supporters assaulting a journalist trying to ask him a question, while the general, after being pushed out of the way by his own supporters, falsely claims to have been hit https://t.co/q2NpnwQSLw — Justin O'Donnell, Subversive (@ODonnell4NH) November 3, 2022

But many of them were front and center blaming Republicans for the drug-addicted nudist hippie attacking Paul Pelosi so …

Good times.

