As Biden was preening on and on about how ‘our democracy’ is AT STAKE in the upcoming midterm and once again vilifying half the country implying they are a threat and a danger, some yahoo attempted to punch/attack Republican candidate, General Don Bolduc.

But sure, it’s Republicans who are violent and dangerous. TOTALLY.

From Boston 25 News:

New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says.

“As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country. Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene,” said a Bolduc campaign manager.

Check out those violent right-wingers.

He incited them weeks and weeks ago.

If true?

Huh.

Well, full transparency, there are some people claiming there was no attack on Bolduc:

But many of them were front and center blaming Republicans for the drug-addicted nudist hippie attacking Paul Pelosi so …

Good times.

