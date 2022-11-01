With only a week left, the generic Congressional ballot poll via the Wall Street Journal favors Republicans by two. When this poll was last taken in August, it favored Democrats by 3 – math tells us Dems have lost five points.

Or we’ve gained them?

Psh, math is hard and some people even think it’s racist, so there.

New WSJ poll: Generic Congressional Ballot: R +2

Last poll taken in August was D +3 Biden approval rating: 43/55https://t.co/Z1vmkPdTYJ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 1, 2022

Oh wait, it gets better.

Remember when white suburban women supposedly were the ones who elected Biden?

Absolutely stunning movement among white suburban women. pic.twitter.com/sVjkvDaV23 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 1, 2022

Yeah … about that.

Seems white suburban women get a little pissed off when you take school from their kids. We saw it firsthand here in Virginia when Glenn Youngkin whooped Terry McAuliffe. Granted, McAuliffe was a has-been Clintonite who faked barbecuing burgers to connect with us Virginia rednecks but still … pretending parents aren’t the ones changing the country is short-sighted at best.

It stopped being Right versus Left and started being about Parents when Democrats decided it was politically convenient to bend the knee to the unions and shut schools down, then masking kids endlessly.

Megyn Kelly said it best:

We tried to warn them about school closures, covid overreach, the sexualization of our young children, CRT and radical trans ideology in our schools. They didn’t listen. Now they will hear these women loud and clear from the ballot boxes across America. https://t.co/Pxn3pPyJCg — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 1, 2022

Democrats claim women will be voting for THEM because of abortion but yeah … no. Women who used to vote for them will be voting another way after what they pulled with COVID.

And they’re going to hear from them, loud and clear.

#BuckleUp

***

Related:

Conservatives take over Lefty’s scold tag #AMessageToElonMusk and it’s a GLORIOUS thing

YIKES! Adam Kinzinger has been obsessively trolling Tulsi Gabbard and it’s just getting CREEPY

Jennifer Van Laar takes ‘Pandemic Amnesty’ Atlantic piece APART bit-by-stupid-bit in MERCILESS thread

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%