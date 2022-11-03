As a noted presidential historian, NBC News’ Michael Beschloss is pretty familiar with American political history. Or, at least, he should be familiar with American political history. But to hear him actually speak about American political history, you could easily be forgiven for thinking he’s totally clueless. Well, clueless and completely delusional:

More of Beschloss’ remarks, via Mediaite’s Caleb Howe:

“Well, [Biden] was absolutely candid and he was absolutely right, because, as you know, Chris [Hayes], six nights from now, we could all be discussing violence all over this country. There are signs that that may happen. May God forbid. That losers will be declared winners by fraudulent election officers or secretary of state candidates or governors or state legislatures.

We could be six days away from losing our rule of law and losing a situation where we have elections that we all can rely on. You know, those are the foundation stones of a democracy.

1940, Franklin Roosevelt didn’t say, you know, the biggest thing I’m worried about is farm policy. Farm policy was important to him, but what he did say was never before, since Jamestown and Plymouth Rock, has America been in such danger.

Joe Biden is saying the same thing tonight. And a historian 50 years from now, if historians are allowed to write in this country and if there are still free publishing houses and a free press, which I’m not certain of. But if that is true, a historian will say, what was at stake tonight and this week was the fact whether we will be a democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and conceivably killed. We’re on the edge of a brutal authoritarian system, and it could be a week away.”

Serious, you guys.

Of course it is.

We can’t believe Michael didn’t mention the gay camps. The public needs to be fully informed about what’s going to happen in six days, but how can they be if he leaves out the gay camps???

Extra-ultra-extreme-mega-MAGA-geddon, probably.

He was a lot more useful when he wasn’t insane. Oh well.

Withdraw? As if. If anything, Michael Beschloss will double down tomorrow.

He might literally spontaneously combust. Be sure to check back with him in six days.

***

