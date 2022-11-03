As a noted presidential historian, NBC News’ Michael Beschloss is pretty familiar with American political history. Or, at least, he should be familiar with American political history. But to hear him actually speak about American political history, you could easily be forgiven for thinking he’s totally clueless. Well, clueless and completely delusional:

Michael Beschloss on MSNBC warns America is just "six days away" from the end of democracy, historians, and the rule of law. And the start of a brutal GOP dictatorship in which our children could be "arrested and conceivably killed." https://t.co/4kFJuORA8r via @mediaite pic.twitter.com/SPByfPIV1k — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 3, 2022

More of Beschloss’ remarks, via Mediaite’s Caleb Howe:

“Well, [Biden] was absolutely candid and he was absolutely right, because, as you know, Chris [Hayes], six nights from now, we could all be discussing violence all over this country. There are signs that that may happen. May God forbid. That losers will be declared winners by fraudulent election officers or secretary of state candidates or governors or state legislatures. We could be six days away from losing our rule of law and losing a situation where we have elections that we all can rely on. You know, those are the foundation stones of a democracy. … 1940, Franklin Roosevelt didn’t say, you know, the biggest thing I’m worried about is farm policy. Farm policy was important to him, but what he did say was never before, since Jamestown and Plymouth Rock, has America been in such danger. Joe Biden is saying the same thing tonight. And a historian 50 years from now, if historians are allowed to write in this country and if there are still free publishing houses and a free press, which I’m not certain of. But if that is true, a historian will say, what was at stake tonight and this week was the fact whether we will be a democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and conceivably killed. We’re on the edge of a brutal authoritarian system, and it could be a week away.”

Serious, you guys.

This shot is from the intro of that segment, btw. pic.twitter.com/vJ5HMIs93k — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 3, 2022

Of course it is.

You're gonna have some real egg on your face in a week when we're all tweeting from the gulag — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) November 3, 2022

I have not been arrested by anyone in the brutal GOP dictatorship. This tweet will repeat tomorrow if it remains true. https://t.co/Eip9jnrtL9 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 3, 2022

They’re building the gay camps as we speak, Damin. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 3, 2022

We can’t believe Michael didn’t mention the gay camps. The public needs to be fully informed about what’s going to happen in six days, but how can they be if he leaves out the gay camps???

They started with Armageddon in 2016. Where do you go from there? — Madame Queen (@annbellipanni) November 3, 2022

Extra-ultra-extreme-mega-MAGA-geddon, probably.

“what was at stake … this week was the fact whether we will be a democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and conceivably killed.” This rhetoric is so far over the line I'm just glad nobody's putting him on cable tv wait what https://t.co/6Ghq1LmHPx — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 3, 2022

He wrote some solid books and then, I suppose, found there was more purchase in being a lunatic hyperpartisan — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) November 3, 2022

He was a lot more useful when he wasn’t insane. Oh well.

“If republicans win, your children will die!!!”, shrieked the same media who spent the last week telling us that harsh political rhetoric is leading to an uptick in violence. — Mike, Mega MAGA Republican (@mikecarroll1974) November 3, 2022

No no no, you see, it's the GOP's rhetoric that is causing political violence. https://t.co/7YAtu2FRHQ — Phil (@RealPhillyP) November 3, 2022

🚨 MSNBC "presidential historian" Michael Beschloss: if Republicans win, "our children will be arrested and conceivably killed." Yes, he really said this. See for yourself👇 This mad, inflammatory rhetoric from the left has to stop. @BeschlossDC withdraw these reckless remarks. — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) November 3, 2022

Withdraw? As if. If anything, Michael Beschloss will double down tomorrow.

Nov 8 is going to be quite an evening while witnessing scholars like Michael Beschloss out-hyper-hyperbole himself… https://t.co/nFT3fWVdQG — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 3, 2022

He might literally spontaneously combust. Be sure to check back with him in six days.

***

