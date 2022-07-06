According to authorities, the suspect in the Highland Park mass shooting on July 4th had been in Wisconsin while on the run from police before returning to Illinois, where he was arrested:

The gunman accused of attacking a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, killing at least seven people and injuring 30 more, drove to Wisconsin after evading initial capture, police say. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15 style gun into the crowd and then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday. He was arrested Monday evening after a brief police pursuit.

During a news conference, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Crimo traveled into Wisconsin prior to being arrested. “I don’t want to get into how we know he was in Wisconsin, but I do know he traveled to the Madison area before turning around and coming back to Illinois,” Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said.

With that in mind, NBC News’ presidential historian Michael Beschloss floated a theory for why the gunman would have initially fled to Wisconsin:

Why did Highland Park person of interest choose to drive after the mass murder to Wisconsin, of all places? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 5, 2022

Why? Here’s the theory:

Any possibility that Highland Park person drove to Wisconsin after yesterday's atrocity in the knowledge that Kyle Rittenhouse was "acquitted of all charges" after shootings there? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 5, 2022

Wait, what?

Beschloss should stick to peddling debunked historical takes about the White House Rose Garden instead of branching out into @BadLegalTakes territory. https://t.co/59vDvO2dsR — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 6, 2022

That was certainly a take.

No one can be this dumb, right? Beschloss knows that you're tried where the crime occurred, not where you're caught, doesn't he? The WI state line is only a 35 min drive north from Highland Park. Most bad guys flee the state. https://t.co/noGhxRDr3u — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 6, 2022

Since when does the lefty media allow reality to cause them to rethink their desired hot takes?

Do your parents know you’re not in bed, but on the internet? — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 6, 2022

Today's nomination for stupidest stupidhead tweet of the day (Blue Check Edition) https://t.co/snIYaz546X — State Line Crosser Dennis (LGB) (@Buzzsaws1990) July 6, 2022

NBC, MSNBC and PBS.

They must be so proud right now. — Generic random person (@TheOxyCon) July 6, 2022

This man has been exalted as our greatest living Presidential historian, in case you want to know how smart and serious our elites are. https://t.co/zZNsMx8Rlf — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) July 6, 2022

Yowza.

