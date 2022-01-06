Presidential historian Mark Updegrove just compared President Joe Biden’s speech on the anniversary of January 6 to “FDR after Pearl Harbor, Lyndon Johnson after Selma [and] George W. Bush after 9/11”:

And then what happened after these speeches?

We’re surprised he didn’t say it was better than this speech, too:

Trending

And it’s pretty disgusting to compare January 6 to these other times in our history:

It’s “not even close”:

But they just can’t help themselves:

Anyway, once the coverage dies down today we can get back to pointing out how badly Biden has botched the Covid response:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenJanuary 6

Recommended Twitchy Video