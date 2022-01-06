Presidential historian Mark Updegrove just compared President Joe Biden’s speech on the anniversary of January 6 to “FDR after Pearl Harbor, Lyndon Johnson after Selma [and] George W. Bush after 9/11”:

.@MarkKUpdegrove puts Biden on this list today: "This was FDR after Pearl Harbor, Lyndon Johnson after Selma, George W. Bush after 9/11." @ABCNewsLive — Rick Klein (@rickklein) January 6, 2022

And then what happened after these speeches?

FDR then put Americans in camps

LBJ was a one-term president

Bush then got us into two unwinnable wars https://t.co/pK6ThTaV5n — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 6, 2022

We’re surprised he didn’t say it was better than this speech, too:

And it’s pretty disgusting to compare January 6 to these other times in our history:

This is pretty disgusting. Sorry, I was 12 years old and watched 9/11 live. I watched GWB give that speech and, honestly, I am just horrified by comparisons. https://t.co/wKQb1vuNdE — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 6, 2022

It’s “not even close”:

Not even close https://t.co/3wHDngI8Xw — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) January 6, 2022

But they just can’t help themselves:

It’s okay to say ‘hey, that was a good Biden speech’ without descending into this sort of excessive lickspittery. https://t.co/Ygd1D3En6q — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) January 6, 2022

Anyway, once the coverage dies down today we can get back to pointing out how badly Biden has botched the Covid response:

No one will remember this speech next week and certainly no one driving all over their city looking for a covid test. https://t.co/SdVjTwxUzF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022

***

