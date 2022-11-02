Even the most ardent January 6 riot apologists should be able to acknowledge that D.C. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s death was a terrible thing.

And even the most ardent and Resist-y January 6 riot critics should be able to acknowledge that Sicknick’s death following the riot was just a heartbreaking coincidence. But even after this much time, some Resisters still can’t resist the urge to use Sicknick’s death as a cudgel against the GOP.

Take this new ad from the Republican Accountability Project against Arizona GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, featuring Sicknick’s mother Gladys:

"My son died because of people like Kari Lake." Watch this powerful testimony from Gladys Sicknick, mother of the Capitol Police officer who died after January 6. NEW from Republican Accountability PAC: pic.twitter.com/2n0FgeEdnb — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) November 1, 2022

That ad is way below the belt on its face. But it gains a whole new layer of awful when you find out that Adam Kinzinger, an alleged man of integrity who is willing to risk his career in defense of The Truth, is promoting it:

I know Gladys and she is an amazing woman. https://t.co/zi3quHiAlS — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 2, 2022

We know Adam Kinzinger and he’s a garbage person.

And they’re fiercely proud of it, too.

I believe you, but her son wasn't killed by Kari Lake, or anyone else. — Regs (@r3gulations) November 2, 2022

You're spreading fake news, Adam. Otherwise known as disinformation. https://t.co/ep42buDTOX — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 2, 2022

Adam Kinzinger knows exactly what he’s doing.

This is wrong — Matt 🇺🇸 (@Xenos_on_ice) November 2, 2022

This is seriously one of the most disgusting political stunts I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/wM508LbNRb — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 2, 2022

Don’t worry … we’re sure Kinzinger et al. will find a way to out-disgusting themselves soon enough.

***

Related:

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger takes an emotional rollercoaster ride at January 6 hearing

‘What happened to you man’: Rep. Adam Kinzinger upset Sen. Marco Rubio said January 6 wasn’t another Pearl Harbor

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!