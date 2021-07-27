Rep. Adam Kinzinger isn’t exactly the most popular GOP congressman right now, at least among Republicans.

This isn’t likely to boost his credibility on the Right:

NOW – Rep. Adam Kinzinger goes from laughing to crying in seconds during the "January 6 Select Committee" hearing.pic.twitter.com/KGIu3cH8hr — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 27, 2021

It’s definitely possible to make a compelling case that what happened on January 6 was horrible (because, well, it was). But when your critics are accusing you of political theatrics, it’s generally best not to engage in what appear to be political theatrics.

and the Oscar goes to… — BD (@BD98066431) July 27, 2021

pic.twitter.com/ZVgGQ9yKSn — Amazon Eve – Still Tall Not Shrinking 🇺🇸 (@AmazonEve) July 27, 2021

Trump’s critics in Congress just aren’t doing themselves many favors with this.

A show. Nothing more. — Mgr. Arnoult (@realMgrArnoult) July 27, 2021

It’s hard to see it any other way.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says that the difference between Jan 6 and BLM/antifa riots that occurred last summer is that "there is a difference between breaking the law and rejecting the rule of law, between a crime — even grave crimes — and a coup." pic.twitter.com/85OBUmuZ3M — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2021

When you start minimizing the seriousness of the Black Lives Matter riots, it means you don’t actually want to be taken seriously.

According to @RepKinzinger the rioters who burned down the Minneapolis police precinct, not bothering to first make sure all personnel were out, just committed a bad crime. — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) July 27, 2021

Newsflash:

it's possible to be against BLM riots and Capitol riots and it's not even particularly difficult — cc (@cc_fla) July 27, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.