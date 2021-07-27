Rep. Adam Kinzinger isn’t exactly the most popular GOP congressman right now, at least among Republicans.

This isn’t likely to boost his credibility on the Right:

It’s definitely possible to make a compelling case that what happened on January 6 was horrible (because, well, it was). But when your critics are accusing you of political theatrics, it’s generally best not to engage in what appear to be political theatrics.

Trending

Trump’s critics in Congress just aren’t doing themselves many favors with this.

It’s hard to see it any other way.

When you start minimizing the seriousness of the Black Lives Matter riots, it means you don’t actually want to be taken seriously.

Newsflash:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam KinzingerBlack lives matterBlack Lives Matter riotsCapitol riotscryingJanuary 6January 6 riotslaughingriots