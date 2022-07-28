CNN senior political analyst and anchor John Avlon hasn’t exactly made a secret of how much he enjoys being nestled in the warm coziness of Joe Biden’s backside, but we’d like to think that even someone like him would have a breaking point, a point at which he’d say, “You know what? I can’t do this anymore.”

We’d like to think that … but we aren’t living in a fantasy world like John is. And that’s why we can honestly say that we’re not even a little bit surprised to see this take from Avlon today regarding the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” that Senate Democrats have put forth and that Joe Biden is championing:

Notice the chyron there, “fueling recession fears.” The narrative is spreading like wildfire!

Transcript:

“Look, I do think that yesterday could look in the rearview mirror as one of the biggest legislative days in recent American history, if you look at its impact on the economy. Between the CHIPS Act, about China competitiveness … it’s huge deal, you know. And then, on top of that, the surprise Manchin-Schumer deal that deals with lowering prescription drug prices, has implications to the economy, raises revenue. So those two, those two factors, which were political, are also countervailing forces to this number [0.9% GDP shrinkage in the second quarter].”

Does … does John Avlon know what “countervailing” means? Or is he just doing what media have been doing with the word “recession” and trying to rewrite the definition?

Oh God. It is!

Can anyone explain that to us? John, how about you?

Basically:

That’s awfully generous of you, @mitrebox. But yes, if we’re being optimistic, the best we can do is hope that dipsticks like John Avlon are fully aware that they’re lying to us as opposed to them being stupid enough to actually believe what’s coming out of their mouths.

In either case, though:

The worst, Jerry. The worst.

***

