CNN senior political analyst and anchor John Avlon hasn’t exactly made a secret of how much he enjoys being nestled in the warm coziness of Joe Biden’s backside, but we’d like to think that even someone like him would have a breaking point, a point at which he’d say, “You know what? I can’t do this anymore.”

We’d like to think that … but we aren’t living in a fantasy world like John is. And that’s why we can honestly say that we’re not even a little bit surprised to see this take from Avlon today regarding the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” that Senate Democrats have put forth and that Joe Biden is championing:

CNN's @JohnAvlon on the worst inflation crisis in a century: The $700 billion in new spending the WH announced this week is an important "countervailing force" pic.twitter.com/GWTp53V4cY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 28, 2022

Notice the chyron there, “fueling recession fears.” The narrative is spreading like wildfire!

“Look, I do think that yesterday could look in the rearview mirror as one of the biggest legislative days in recent American history, if you look at its impact on the economy. Between the CHIPS Act, about China competitiveness … it’s huge deal, you know. And then, on top of that, the surprise Manchin-Schumer deal that deals with lowering prescription drug prices, has implications to the economy, raises revenue. So those two, those two factors, which were political, are also countervailing forces to this number [0.9% GDP shrinkage in the second quarter].”

Does … does John Avlon know what “countervailing” means? Or is he just doing what media have been doing with the word “recession” and trying to rewrite the definition?

It's like watching one of those corny infomercials on coral calcium except they are trying to sell you bad policy. — Drew Hull (@drewhull915) July 28, 2022

Oh God. It is!

How does doubling the size of the IRS reduce inflation? — PJ (@pj_deplorable) July 28, 2022

Can anyone explain that to us? John, how about you?

The $700 Billion will be enough to rig the GDP formula so that Q3 is positive Government can spend us out of recession🤡 — Mateo Quatro (@MateoQuatro) July 28, 2022

so rack up another trillion or so in debt to "countervail" the non recession? https://t.co/Bi0rO7bOqE — Neb&Raska (@N_ebraska) July 28, 2022

Basically:

Pour fuel on the fire to extinguish it. — OldBusiness (@OldBusiness1) July 28, 2022

At some point one hopes they only do this kind of shit because they know it won't get passed and then the story is how it got blocked, not that they don't have a plan. It would be slightly worse if they thought massive new spending can help inflation. Incompetent clowns < hacks https://t.co/HLsunj9UpT — mitrebox (@mitrebox) July 28, 2022

That’s awfully generous of you, @mitrebox. But yes, if we’re being optimistic, the best we can do is hope that dipsticks like John Avlon are fully aware that they’re lying to us as opposed to them being stupid enough to actually believe what’s coming out of their mouths.

In either case, though:

At this point it's just blatantly awful what they're doing. — Albert (@htowngator) July 28, 2022

The worst, Jerry. The worst.

