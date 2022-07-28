Happy Recession Day, everybody!

Over the past several days, we’ve watched with great interest to see just how the media would find a way to downplay our ongoing economic downturn under President Joe Biden. We’ve seen plenty of hackery already, but we new that the real spectacle wouldn’t get underway until the numbers officially came out. Well, the numbers officially came out, and the GDP shrank by 0.9% in the second quarter. That’s a recession, folks.

Earlier this week, Erick Erickson made an observation about the media’s treatment of the Biden administration’s shameless attempts to redefine “recession”:

Now that we’re here, in this moment, it would appear that the press is, for all intents and purposes, dead.

Check out the AP’s reporting — if you can even call it that — on the GDP shrinkage:

“Raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.” The nation isn’t maybe approaching a recession; the nation is neck-deep in one.

Not to be outdone, here’s Bloomberg, an outlet that ostensibly covers business news:

Trending

“Raising the odds of a recession.”

Where even are we right now? Is this real life?

Is there any doubt that if Donald Trump were president instead of Joe Biden, the media would’ve proclaimed that we’ve been in a recession since 2016? OK, maybe that’s a slight exaggeration. But at the very least, they’d’ve been screaming “WE’RE IN A RECESSION” for the past eight months. And you know what? If we were seeing these numbers under President Donald Trump, they’d be right to be talking about a recession. But we’re seeing these numbers under President Joe Biden, and the media just can’t bring themselves to be intellectually honest about the economy.

It really is. This is the sort of thing that used to just be something we’d joke about. But it’s actually real. They’re actually doing it.

***

Related:

Politico chief economic journo’s sudden pivot on what constitutes a recession is a ‘masterpiece of hackery’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: APAssociated PressBloombergeconomyGDPrecession