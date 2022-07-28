It’s official.

The U.S. economy shrank at 0.9% last quarter, the “2nd straight quarterly contraction”:

WASHINGTON (AP) — US economy shrank at a 0.9% rate from April through June, 2nd straight quarterly contraction. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 28, 2022

And this means we’re in a recession:

We have a .9% GDP decline in Q2 The Biden Recession is official — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 28, 2022

Of course, this figure was lower than expected:

WE HAVE RECESSION:

Q2 GDP -0.9%, EXP 0.4% — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 28, 2022

And look at this spin! It’s now a “strong recession signal”:

BREAKING: GDP fell 0.9% in the second quarter, the second straight decline and a strong recession signal https://t.co/bQT3XG1JMB — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 28, 2022

Well, whatever they want to call it, “this economy is weakening much faster than people expected”:

.@elerianm on @CNBC: "whether we're in a recession or not is less interesting than the fact that this economy is weakening much faster than people expected." — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) July 28, 2022

“Perhaps,” you say?

Breaking News: The U.S. economy shrank in the second quarter, raising fears that the country could be close to a recession — or perhaps that one has begun.https://t.co/Q5rcWnmkSK — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 28, 2022

Guys, there’s a reason we use the two quarters benchmark:

Second quarter GDP comes in at negative 0.9% – well under expectations of positive growth. That's two straight quarters of contraction which has been a recession the last ten times it happened and typically the way recessions have been perceived. — The Wokest Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) July 28, 2022

