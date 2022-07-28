It’s official.

The U.S. economy shrank at 0.9% last quarter, the “2nd straight quarterly contraction”:

And this means we’re in a recession:

Of course, this figure was lower than expected:

And look at this spin! It’s now a “strong recession signal”:

Well, whatever they want to call it, “this economy is weakening much faster than people expected”:

“Perhaps,” you say?

Guys, there’s a reason we use the two quarters benchmark:

***

