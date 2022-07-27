The GDP numbers are due Thursday, and they’re going to show the U.S. economy contracting over two consecutive quarters … in other words, a recession. Don’t worry, though: Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin have reached a deal on something called … get this … the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

