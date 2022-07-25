Nancy Pelosi has the distinction of being a member of Congress who earns six figures annually but somehow has an estimated net worth of over $100 million. Probably because she works so hard. Or maybe because of insider trading. It’s definitely one of those things.

Anyway, recall that late last year, Pelosi said that there shouldn’t be any restriction on members of Congress trading individual stocks while serving in Congress — and no restriction on their spouses, either.

That brings us to a new video from comedian Ryan Long, who is pretty good at making videos. Long has put together a very informative video starring “Paul Pelosi” for those of you out there who want to be as wealthy as the Pelosis but aren’t quite sure how to make that dream a reality.

Watch and learn (and maybe get a discount on male grooming and hygiene tools at the end):

“Master class,” indeed. Long — sorry, Paul Pelosi — makes it sound pretty simple. Wonder how much he charges for that course …

Go out and find your own House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and you, too, can be a wealth S.O.B.! A wealthy S.O.B. who beats DUI raps! Which is the best kind of wealthy S.O.B.

