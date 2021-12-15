Is Nancy Pelosi on fire today or what?

Today alone, she’s given us these gems:

Well, here’s another real jewel for you:

REPORTER: "Should members of congress and their spouses be banned from trading individual stocks while serving in congress?" PELOSI: "No…We are a free market economy. They should be able to participate in that." pic.twitter.com/2SNqSCwFEU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 15, 2021

Is that so, Nancy?

Translation: “This is how we make our money in Congress, and nobody comes between me and my money.” — KillerHippie 🎸🎶 (@KillerHippie2) December 15, 2021

And this is how she is now worth over $100 million https://t.co/nxZghfkbJK — Black in the Empire (@blackintheempir) December 15, 2021

And that's how this walking ethics violation has a nine-figure net worth. https://t.co/F04zxgV5iZ — T Minus 12 Days Til Amphibious Ascent🐸💋🌹🔥 (@Toadcialism) December 15, 2021

*Estimated* nine-figure net worth, so there!

In other words: corruption and insider trading should be allowed for us special ppl https://t.co/RHHeSpWPIH — Randy McHypocrite (@Randyhypocrite) December 15, 2021

The audacity of these clowns https://t.co/AtXlqK7hWz — Rob Paone (@crypto_bobby) December 15, 2021

The hypocrisy knows no bounds. https://t.co/Wyi0qTChZM — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 15, 2021

What a brazenly corrupt POS https://t.co/AxwkBqPfC9 — ⭑ ☭ ⭑ Justice for the Damned ⭑ ☭ ⭑ (@tekstone) December 15, 2021

Even libs are raising their eyebrows:

"We're a free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that." — Pelosi's rationale for why spouses of members of Congress should be able to trade individuals stocks is not very convincing pic.twitter.com/NuOw0VznVm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2021

Well that sounded shady af. — TheBadNewsB (@TheBadNewsB) December 15, 2021

Gotta respect Nancy Pelosi for wanting members of Congress to be able to trade stock. Most people would've made their fortunes and then pulled the ladder up behind them, but Pelosi is generous enough to allow other members of Congress to game the system as well. Much respect! https://t.co/Ljyk0Xzfs5 — Matt Passet (@MPasset) December 15, 2021

They're there to represent the financial interests of their donors, and to pursue their own direct financial interests too. Democracy has nothing to do with it. https://t.co/xM3Q3JUyVX — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) December 15, 2021

Disgusting. You are supposed to be a public servant not a market profiteer using your inside knowledge to sell out the nation. https://t.co/e2LP0lik9J — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) December 15, 2021

Tough break, Nancy.

I’ve never met someone more universally disliked https://t.co/bS9O3sKnYz — Bryan Fox (@bryanfox23) December 15, 2021

It’s nice when everyone can join together in agreement about something.

