Democrats like Nancy Pelosi seem to be working overtime when it comes to convincing Americans (not to mention themselves) that Joe Biden already ranks among the best presidents ever. The House Speaker provided yet another example with comments that, according to recent polls, the majority of Americans do not agree with:

Nancy Pelosi: Our country could not be more — it could not be better served, than with this most experienced, capable hands than yours, President Biden. pic.twitter.com/BcR0bNiiMP — MRCTV (@mrctv) December 15, 2021

Pelosi on Biden’s presidency: “He’s just perfect. The timing couldn’t be better” pic.twitter.com/fpeGgj57YE — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 15, 2021

Wow, do you think she’s overdoing it just a bit?

Omg does she think the American people are that stupid???? https://t.co/WGHxgItNrI — Alli C (@AlliC41915256) December 15, 2021

Pelosi certainly hopes so.

When you understand that their agenda all along was to destroy America, then in their mind, Biden is perfect. It’s all going according to plan. https://t.co/ZShIA1OwnN — MissyMomOfTwo 💃 (@MissyMomOfTwo) December 15, 2021

Someone was hitting the vodka while doing their makeup😮 — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) December 15, 2021

