As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi chose “it lowers cost” as the “best two words” to describe Build Back Better.
Now it’s your turn to choose the best two — or three or four or five or ten — to describe this little Pelosi clip:
Nancy Pelosi: "There is an attitude of lawlessness in our country that springs from I don't know where. Maybe you do." pic.twitter.com/RKjgZm7Eh3
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021
It’s important to note that she’s referring specifically to escalating crime on her home turf of San Francisco:
"There's an attitude of lawlessness springing up in the country from I don't know where," says @SpeakerPelosi when asked by a reporter about the for-profit smash-and-grab attacks on retail stores in San Francisco and across the country. "It has to be stopped." pic.twitter.com/xrto61IVMN
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 15, 2021
Where could this attitude of lawlessness possibly be coming from? Can someone help Nancy out?
I have some thoughts. https://t.co/UH8NKjyVHC
— John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 15, 2021
Please share them with the class.
She really doesn't know where?
Has she ever met Chesa Boudin?
— bqs (@bqsolo) December 15, 2021
Has she ever met Nancy Pelosi?
Wait – what? She doesn’t know from where? Maybe from her policies
— @ElLeonSordo 🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@elleonsordo1) December 15, 2021
— Rational Policy 🇺🇲🇹🇼🇭🇰🇮🇱🇦🇫🇺🇦 (@ratlpolicy) December 15, 2021
She encouraged it
— Christopher James (@ChrisjamesCincy) December 15, 2021
She certainly didn’t discourage it:
Nancy Pelosi on mobs tearing down statues: “People will do what they do”pic.twitter.com/5gQDWD6Vdb
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021
Amazing.
This attitude was built through Democrats like @SpeakerPelosi excusing rioting & looting throughout 2020, the demoralization of LE by Dems, and progressive prosecutors releasing criminals. /1 https://t.co/VMWRVKvLNJ
— Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) December 15, 2021
The "attitude of lawlessness" was directly generated from Democrat politicians who have called to defund our police and liberal prosecutors who have spent a year giving a pass to criminal behavior. https://t.co/ahwymuP4ty
— Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) December 15, 2021