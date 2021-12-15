As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi chose “it lowers cost” as the “best two words” to describe Build Back Better.

Now it’s your turn to choose the best two — or three or four or five or ten — to describe this little Pelosi clip:

It’s important to note that she’s referring specifically to escalating crime on her home turf of San Francisco:

Where could this attitude of lawlessness possibly be coming from? Can someone help Nancy out?

Please share them with the class.

Has she ever met Nancy Pelosi?

She certainly didn’t discourage it:

Amazing.

