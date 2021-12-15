As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi chose “it lowers cost” as the “best two words” to describe Build Back Better.

Now it’s your turn to choose the best two — or three or four or five or ten — to describe this little Pelosi clip:

Nancy Pelosi: "There is an attitude of lawlessness in our country that springs from I don't know where. Maybe you do." pic.twitter.com/RKjgZm7Eh3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021

It’s important to note that she’s referring specifically to escalating crime on her home turf of San Francisco:

"There's an attitude of lawlessness springing up in the country from I don't know where," says @SpeakerPelosi when asked by a reporter about the for-profit smash-and-grab attacks on retail stores in San Francisco and across the country. "It has to be stopped." pic.twitter.com/xrto61IVMN — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 15, 2021

Where could this attitude of lawlessness possibly be coming from? Can someone help Nancy out?

I have some thoughts. https://t.co/UH8NKjyVHC — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 15, 2021

Please share them with the class.

She really doesn't know where?

Has she ever met Chesa Boudin? — bqs (@bqsolo) December 15, 2021

Has she ever met Nancy Pelosi?

Wait – what? She doesn’t know from where? Maybe from her policies — @ElLeonSordo 🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@elleonsordo1) December 15, 2021

She encouraged it — Christopher James (@ChrisjamesCincy) December 15, 2021

She certainly didn’t discourage it:

Nancy Pelosi on mobs tearing down statues: “People will do what they do”pic.twitter.com/5gQDWD6Vdb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021

Amazing.

This attitude was built through Democrats like @SpeakerPelosi excusing rioting & looting throughout 2020, the demoralization of LE by Dems, and progressive prosecutors releasing criminals. /1 https://t.co/VMWRVKvLNJ — Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) December 15, 2021

The "attitude of lawlessness" was directly generated from Democrat politicians who have called to defund our police and liberal prosecutors who have spent a year giving a pass to criminal behavior. https://t.co/ahwymuP4ty — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) December 15, 2021

