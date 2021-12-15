It seems that Nancy Pelosi has been drinking from the same bottle as Joe Biden.
Not to be outdone after Biden warned his “Republican friends” (whoever those are) that they’re “gonna in for a problem” in 2022, here’s how Nancy Pelosi decided to sell Americans even harder on Build Back Better:
PELOSI: The best two words to describe Build Back Better are "it lowers cost." pic.twitter.com/51PSHhjYUf
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 15, 2021
“It lowers cost” is a lie, of course.
No it doesn't
— Caren (@Carebea20037556) December 15, 2021
— politechnician (@politechnician) December 15, 2021
What “it lowers cost” is not, however, is two words.
— DStark (@dragonglazz) December 15, 2021
Math can be difficult
— Eddie A (@EddieAnastasia) December 15, 2021
No wonder the left want to get rid of math in schools
— Jill (Not Biden) ☃️🎄✨🎅🏻 (@JiSpaz8) December 15, 2021
Eh, if $3.5 trillion in spending costs zero dollars, then why can't "it lowers cost" equal two words?
— AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 15, 2021
Fair point.
Anyway, if this is indeed the case:
NBC News: Senate expected to shelve Build Back Better bill, moving forward aggressively now on voting rights
— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) December 15, 2021
We have two words for Nancy Pelosi: “Sucks to be you.”