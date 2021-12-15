It seems that Nancy Pelosi has been drinking from the same bottle as Joe Biden.

Not to be outdone after Biden warned his “Republican friends” (whoever those are) that they’re “gonna in for a problem” in 2022, here’s how Nancy Pelosi decided to sell Americans even harder on Build Back Better:

PELOSI: The best two words to describe Build Back Better are "it lowers cost." pic.twitter.com/51PSHhjYUf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 15, 2021

“It lowers cost” is a lie, of course.

No it doesn't — Caren (@Carebea20037556) December 15, 2021

What “it lowers cost” is not, however, is two words.

Math can be difficult — Eddie A (@EddieAnastasia) December 15, 2021

No wonder the left want to get rid of math in schools — Jill (Not Biden) ☃️🎄✨🎅🏻 (@JiSpaz8) December 15, 2021

Eh, if $3.5 trillion in spending costs zero dollars, then why can't "it lowers cost" equal two words? — AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 15, 2021

Fair point.

Anyway, if this is indeed the case:

NBC News: Senate expected to shelve Build Back Better bill, moving forward aggressively now on voting rights — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) December 15, 2021

We have two words for Nancy Pelosi: “Sucks to be you.”

