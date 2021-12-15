It seems that Nancy Pelosi has been drinking from the same bottle as Joe Biden.

Not to be outdone after Biden warned his “Republican friends” (whoever those are) that they’re “gonna in for a problem” in 2022, here’s how Nancy Pelosi decided to sell Americans even harder on Build Back Better:

“It lowers cost” is a lie, of course.

Trending

What “it lowers cost” is not, however, is two words.

Fair point.

Anyway, if this is indeed the case:

We have two words for Nancy Pelosi: “Sucks to be you.”

Tags: Build Back BettercostsmathNancy Pelosi

