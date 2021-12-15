Joe Biden may be old, but he’s tough. And he’s gonna make sure nobody forgets that (even if he forgets where his thoughts were supposed to be going):
PRES. BIDEN ON 2022 MIDTERMS: "I wanna tell my Republican friends: Get ready pal! You’re gonna in for a problem!" pic.twitter.com/zFO9WSqNtq
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 15, 2021
First of all, what Republican friends?
Second of all, what the hell is going on here?
"You're gonna in for a problem"
Good God https://t.co/5rZrsZybDN
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 15, 2021
Can’t even spit out a threat. https://t.co/6w5UfWP9EU
— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) December 15, 2021
We’re almost physically uncomfortable watching it.
What’s the neurological for missing important words in a sentence? https://t.co/1j6odf4B1A
— 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 15, 2021
We see what you did there, Jim.
He’s gonna gibberish us into submission https://t.co/yZGrkfQuMS
— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 15, 2021
Get ready, pal! You're gonna in for a ramboozle Amtrak, Joey! https://t.co/yV3Madduti
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2021
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 15, 2021
— North Star Trades (@NorthStarTrade2) December 15, 2021
If you want President Biden to sound tough you’re going to have to bring him out before 6 PM. https://t.co/HkrKGe225m
— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) December 15, 2021
— GMV (@GMzVll) December 15, 2021
Tune in tomorrow for an all new episode of WTF Did He Say?!#LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/4YdiSYFlyG
— Brian😎🎸 (@BrianGoodwin8) December 15, 2021
We’ll be there!
— Majed ❤🇸🇦❤ (@MABmajed) December 15, 2021