On Saturday we told you about Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and his 7-figure purchase of computer chip stock shortly before a subsidy vote.

“Nothing to see here,” right? That’s basically what Pelosi’s office said in a statement:

FOX Business reached out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office for comment about her husband’s recent stock trades, particularly inquiring about Paul Pelosi’s million-dollar purchase of stock in a semiconductor company as Congress is slated to vote on a $52 billion dollar subsidy to the industry as part of a bill to increase U.S. manufacturing of computer chips to make the country less reliant and more competitive with China. “The Speaker does not own any stocks. As you can see from the required disclosures, with which the Speaker fully cooperates, these transactions are marked ‘SP’ for Spouse. The Speaker has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions,” Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said in a statement to FOX Business.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has a better idea when it comes to avoiding the need for future spin from Pelosi and others in Congress:

Ban stock trading by members of Congress & their spouses. Call it the Pelosi Act https://t.co/pMpl4sQC6N — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 18, 2022

Go for it!

Pelosi Act now https://t.co/JOYNCZf7dG — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 18, 2022

We must clean-up the conflict of interest problems in politics or we will never fix our issues and make progress. Congress is a magnet for hustlers. https://t.co/CI4U4ixVE4 — Ann (@holmeaf) July 18, 2022

Amazing idea. Get it done. https://t.co/pZ8cTAh3UP — Federalist Resistance (@FederalistScum) July 18, 2022

